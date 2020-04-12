In this report, the Global Specialty Paper Depth Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Specialty Paper Depth Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Specialty Paper refers to the paper used in the special fields such as: packaging, printing, etc. These papers are often used in a very special function, process or decorative way. A release liner used in a medical bandage that can be removed and reapplied to the skin several times without causing discomfort is a great example.

Specialty papers, as their name implies, feature special products for special applications. In 2017, the total specialty paper and paperboard market consumption was 2273.3 K MT for Packaging & Labeling sectors. The Packaging and Labeling sector accounts for the largest volume, principally because of release papers, aseptic packaging, liquid packaging boards, and lightweight packaging papers. This sector represents 41.16% of total specialty paper consumption in 2017.

This report focuses on Specialty Paper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Paper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KapStone

Glatfelter

International Paper

Domtar

SMW

Georgia-Pacific

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Kohler

UPM

Oji Group

Mondi

Stora Enso

Sappi

Fedrigoni

Nippon Paper

Onyx Specialty Papers

Wausau Coated Products, Inc.

Verso

Cascades

Delfort

Nine Dragons

Clearwater Paper

BPM

Twin Rivers

Flambeau Rivers

Little Rapids

Neenah Paper

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Packaging Paper

Printing Paper

Printing Label Paper

Decor Paper

Release Liner Paper

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging & Labeling

Building & Construction

Food Service

Business and Communication

Industrial

Printing and Publishing

