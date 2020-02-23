Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market Segments, Trends, Opportunities and Industry Key Players – Cabot, Birla Carbon/Thai Carbon Black Public Company, Orion Engineered Carbons SA | 2019-2025

Summary

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Specialty Grade Carbon Black 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Cabot, Birla Carbon/Thai Carbon Black Public Company, Orion Engineered Carbons SA” To Its Research Database

Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market 2019-2025

Description: –

The global Specialty Grade Carbon Black market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on Specialty Grade Carbon Black volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Grade Carbon Black market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3903166-global-specialty-grade-carbon-black-market-research-report-2019

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Cabot Corporation (U.S.)

Birla Carbon/Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Luxembourg)

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India)

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Omsk Carbon Group (Russia)

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. (China)

OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (China)

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Furnace Black

Channel Black

Thermal Black

Acetylene Black

Others

Segment by Application

Tire

Non-Tire Rubber

Inks and Coating

Plastic

Others

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3903166-global-specialty-grade-carbon-black-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Specialty Grade Carbon Black

1.2 Specialty Grade Carbon Black Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Furnace Black

1.2.3 Channel Black

1.2.4 Thermal Black

1.2.5 Acetylene Black

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Specialty Grade Carbon Black Segment by Application

1.3.1 Specialty Grade Carbon Black Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Tire

1.3.3 Non-Tire Rubber

1.3.4 Inks and Coating

1.3.5 Plastic

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market Size

1.4.1 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production (2014-2025)

…………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Specialty Grade Carbon Black Business

7.1 Cabot Corporation (U.S.)

7.1.1 Cabot Corporation (U.S.) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Specialty Grade Carbon Black Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cabot Corporation (U.S.) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Birla Carbon/Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand)

7.2.1 Birla Carbon/Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Specialty Grade Carbon Black Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Birla Carbon/Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Luxembourg)

7.3.1 Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Luxembourg) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Specialty Grade Carbon Black Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Luxembourg) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India)

7.4.1 Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Specialty Grade Carbon Black Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

7.5.1 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Specialty Grade Carbon Black Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Omsk Carbon Group (Russia)

7.6.1 Omsk Carbon Group (Russia) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Specialty Grade Carbon Black Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Omsk Carbon Group (Russia) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. (China)

7.7.1 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. (China) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Specialty Grade Carbon Black Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. (China) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)

7.8.1 OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Specialty Grade Carbon Black Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea) Specialty Grade Carbon Black Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…...

For Detailed Report Visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3903166-global-specialty-grade-carbon-black-market-research-report-2019

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)