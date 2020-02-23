Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market Segments, Trends, Opportunities and Industry Key Players – Cabot, Birla Carbon/Thai Carbon Black Public Company, Orion Engineered Carbons SA | 2019-2025

Summary
Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market 2019-2025
Description: –
The global Specialty Grade Carbon Black market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on Specialty Grade Carbon Black volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Grade Carbon Black market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Cabot Corporation (U.S.)
Birla Carbon/Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand)
Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Luxembourg)
Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India)
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Omsk Carbon Group (Russia)
Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. (China)
OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)
China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (China)
Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. (U.S.)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Furnace Black
Channel Black
Thermal Black
Acetylene Black
Others
Segment by Application
Tire
Non-Tire Rubber
Inks and Coating
Plastic
Others
