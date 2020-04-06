In this report, the Global Specialty Glass Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Specialty Glass Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-specialty-glass-growth-potential-2019



Specialty glass such as borosilicate glass is a type of glass with silica and boron trioxide as the main glass-forming constituents. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more so than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of reagent bottles.

Because of its high resistant to corrosion, good thermal shock as well as other properties, borosilicate glass is welcomed by downstream consumers and the industry production experiences continuous increasing trend in the recent few years. Schott, Corning, Kavalier, Shandong Linuo and so on are among key players in borosilicate glass industry. In addition, there is no doubt that Schott and Corning are the symbols of high quality borosilicate glass.

Glass ceramic materials are typically characterized by high strength, high impact resistance, low co-efficient of thermal expansion and good resistance to thermal shock. Glass ceramic is mainly used in radomes, cookware, bake ware and cooktops, Telescopic mirrors, Insulators, Bioactive glass for biomaterials, engineering components etc. Schott and EuroKera are among key players in borosilicate glass industry.

The global Specialty Glass market is valued at 2610 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Specialty Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schott

EuroKera

NEG

Nipro

Corning

Kanger

Linuo

Yaohui Group

Duran

Kavalier

Tahsiang

Kedi

AGC

Sichuang Shubo

Tianxu

Saint-Gobain

Haoji

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass Ceramics

Borosilicate Glass

Segment by Application

Solar Energy Tubes

Laboratory Apparatus

Heat Glassware

Chemical Tubes

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Electronic and Electrical

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-specialty-glass-growth-potential-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com