Global Specialty Generic Drugs Market [By Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C, Others); By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Injectable, Others); By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies); By Region]: Market Size and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

The global Specialty Generic Drugs Market is anticipated to reach USD 190.9 billion by 2025 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. Specialty Generics drugs are the generic forms of pharmacological drugs. These drugs are economically cheaper in contrast to branded drugs. Even so, development and commercialization of specialty generics drug are more complex when compared with conventional generics drugs. Companies are entering into specialty generic drugs market to manufacture generic forms of the products by forming new drug formulations. In addition, global capacity of conventional or traditional generics drugs market is also forcing companies to seek newer opportunities.

Increase in the number of off-patent specialty drugs is factor estimated to form the lucrative growth in specialty generic drugs market. For instance, the patent for Novartis drug Gilenya is estimated to expire in 2019. This drug has made approximately 14% sales growth of Novartis. Such early patent expirations are expected to boost the global market growth. In addition, the rise in the number of people suffering cancer is anticipated to bolster the global market growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO) 2015, approximately 160,000 individuals in the U.S. were filed to have various cancers. Thus, with the high prevalence of cancer case requiring drugs are anticipated to increase the global specialty generic drugs market growth.

North America is the highest spending region in healthcare, yet, this region started to put cutting healthcare expenditure. The current economic & financial crisis and the existence of a high geriatric population are some of the key reasons for the cost cut in healthcare infrastructure over this region. This creates the need for developing novel, enhanced, and economic methods for production of specialty generics drugs. This factor is further anticipated boost the global specialty generic drugs market in the forecast period.

The global specialty generic drugs market is segmented on the basis of application, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of application, the global specialty generic drugs market is segmented into Oncology, Infectious diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C, and Others. Based on the application the oncology segment dominated the global market in 2017. Increased prevalence of cancer, such as melanoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, and colon cancer has directed to rise in demand for generic specialty drugs globally. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), 2012, globally approximately 14 million cancer cases were diagnosed, and this number is projected to rise during the upcoming period. Thus, with the increasing prevalence, there is the huge demand for low-cost generics drugs that are less expensive and highly effective in comparison to branded drugs.

On the basis of route of administration, the global market is categorized into Oral, Parenteral, Topical, injectable, and Others. In 2017, the injectable segment estimated for the largest market share majorly owing to benefits, such as long duration of action, immediate dose distribution, and quick absorption. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global specialty generic drugs market is segmented into Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. In 2017, hospital pharmacy is estimated to share the major market globally as these specialty drugs are highly compound, expensive, and required to be handled very carefully. Thus, these drugs are generally distributed by manufacturers through hospital pharmacies.

Some of the major key players operating in global specialty generic drugs market are Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Mallinckrodt, Akorn Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Apotex Corp. among others

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market Insights

3.1. Specialty Generic Drugs– Industry snapshot

3.2. Specialty Generic Drugs -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Specialty Generic Drugs market dynamics

3.3.1. Specialty Generic Drugs– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Specialty Generic Drugs market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Specialty Generic Drugs Industry trends

3.3.6. Prevalence of specialty generic drugs

4. Specialty Generic Drugs Market Size and Forecast by Application

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Oncology

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.3. Infectious diseases

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.4. Multiple Sclerosis

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.5. Hepatitis C

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5. Specialty Generic Drugs Market Size and Forecast by Route of Administration

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Oral

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.3. Parenteral

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.4. Topical

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.5. Injectable

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6. Specialty Generic Drugs Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Retail Pharmacies

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.3. Hospital Pharmacies

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.4. Online Pharmacies

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

7. Specialty Generic Drugs Market Size and Forecast by Regions

7.1. Key findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.4. U.S.

7.2.4.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.4.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.4.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.5. Canada

7.2.5.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.5.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.5.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.4. Germany

7.3.4.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.4.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.4.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.5. UK

7.3.5.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.5.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.5.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.6. France

7.3.6.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.6.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.6.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.4. China

7.4.4.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.4.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.4.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.5. India

7.4.5.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.5.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.5.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.6. Japan

7.4.6.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.6.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.6.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.4. Brazil

7.5.4.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.4.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.4.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.5. Mexico

7.5.5.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.5.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.5.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.6. Middle East & Africa

7.6.1. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Application (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.6.2. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.6.3. Specialty Generic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Mylan N.V.

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Type Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Type Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. Sandoz International GmbH

8.3.1. Overview

Continue…

