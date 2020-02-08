Global Special Fire Truck Market Segmentation by 2024: Demand, Shares, Size, Types, Opportunities

Special Fire Truck Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

Special Fire Truck is a special type of fire engine. Mainly include ARFF, forest fire engines, dangerous goods fire engines, smoke car and other models.

Global special fire truck market was performing well in the last five years, especially in emerging economies. Latin America, Africa, Middle East and Russia have increased their purchase significantly along with the premier commodity price. In Asia, urbanization process has pushed the safety concerns and special fire truck demand was at a high level. Demand for the developed countries, such as United States, Europe and Japan, are fairly stable of replacement requirements.

China is a fast growing market, driving by quick urbanization process and tall residential building demands and increasing airports. Right now, China market is quite segmented, with many local manufacturers competing at low-technology level and import high-end products. The high-end products segment is expected to grow faster than common pumper or tanker trucks.

Although sales of Fire Truck brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Fire Truck field hastily.

This report studies the global Special Fire Truck market status and forecast, categorizes the global Special Fire Truck market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Special Fire Truck market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1040 million by 2024, from US$ 800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Special Fire Truck business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Special Fire Truck market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

Morita Holdings

Magirus

E-ONE

KME

Gimaex

Ziegler Firefighting

Ferrara Fire Apparatus

CFE

Beijing Zhongzhuo

Tianhe

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

ARFF

Forest Fire Engines

Dangerous Goods Fire Engines

Smoke Car

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

City Fire Fighting

Industrial Fire Fighting

Fire Fighting in the Wild

Airport Fire Fighting

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Special Fire Truck consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Special Fire Truck market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Special Fire Truck manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Special Fire Truck with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Special Fire Truck submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

