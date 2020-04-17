Global Spandrel Glass Industry Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Spandrel Glass Industry Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Spandrel Glass Industry Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Spandrel Glass market, Spandrel glass is used to prevent materials or construction elements from being viewed from the exterior of a building. The primary function of spandrel glass is to cover non-visible areas including the areas between floors, hung ceiling areas, knee-wall areas below vision lights, and sometimes even columns or partitions.
Spandrel glass is designed to mask vision through the structural areas of a building such as between floors and columns. Spandrel glass is widely used in curtain wall projects, where it provides non-transparence with high safety and resistance to corrosion.
Spandrel glass must be heat treated to avoid thermal stress breakage. Solar Seal Spandrel Glass is lead-free and contains no organic solvents and can be handled at any stage without fear of personal or environmental harm.
The classification of Spandrel Glass includes Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass, Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass and Others, and the proportion of Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass in 2016 is about 46.76%.
Spandrel Glass is widely used in Residential, Commercial and Public Building. The most proportion of Spandrel Glass is Commercial Building and in 2016 with 61.19% market share. The trend of Industrial emissions is stable.
Asia is the largest consumption place, Following Asia, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25.61%.
The global Spandrel Glass market is valued at 1970 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2690 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Spandrel Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Spandrel Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Asahi Glass Co.
NSG Group
Guardian Glass,LLC
Saint-Gobain
Taiwan Glass
Viracon
Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions
Vitrum Glass Group
Toro Aluminum Group of Companies
J.E. Berkowitz
Padiham Glass Ltd
Northwestern Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass
Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial Building
Residential Building
Public Building
