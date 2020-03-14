Global Spain Feed Additives Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022

Healthy animals require sufficient quantity of carbohydrates and proteins in addition to the necessary vitamins and dietary minerals. These nutrients are added to the animal diet as feed additives. Poultry feed is mainly comprised of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Carbohydrates are the major source of energy and constitute the largest component of animalfeed, followed by plant proteins and animal protein sources. Feed additives are included in the poultry feed to improve the animals’ growth efficiency and birds’ egg-laying capacity, prevent diseases, and boost feed utilisation. Additives such as flavour enhancers, artificial and nutritive sweeteners and colours, among others, are added to the animal diets to enhance quality.

Market Dynamics

In the recent years, Spain has seen a steady growth in the demand for feed additives, primarily driven by rise in demand for quality meat products, westernization and increase in consumer spending levels. Government plans to phase out production of water-intensive crops and animal feeds have further fueled the market growth. Moreover, new innovations and breakthroughs in the industry have impelled the growth and made Spain an important market with a potential for higher growth.

However, the increasing prices of raw materials, unpredictability of climatic conditions and lower impact on native breedshinder the growth of agriculture and animal husbandry. Moreover, the strict regulatory framework guiding the EU nations make it increasingly difficult for manufactures to introduce and market new products and processes in the region. Despite such hurdles, Spain feed additives market is a lucrative market and has witnessed a boom in production as well as consumption in the recent years.

Market Segmentation

The feed additives market is fragmented on the basis of type and stock.

Type

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Feed Acidifiers

Feed Enzymes

Minerals

Vitamins

The Amino Acids segment, including lysine, methionine, tryptophan and thiamine, has the largest share among the additive types.

Stock

Aquatic Animals

Cattle

Poultry

The poultry industry is the dominant segment.

Key Players

The feed additives industry is dominated by prominent players like Tolsa, Alfalfa Monegros, Agropienso, PiensosOrtin, Cargill, Tate & Lyle, DuPont Danisco, DSM, Givaudan, BASF, and Novozymes. These leading companies are mainly focused on developing efficient management techniques for the market.

