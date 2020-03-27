In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-soy-protein-concentrates-market-forecast-to-2025



Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans.

Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans. With growing demand for soy products, both in food industry and for animal feed, soy protein concentrate represents an important part within the market of soy product portfolio.

The global soy protein concentrate market is worth over $2000 Million, according to our survey. Global volumes grew above rate of 10% in the 2011 to 2015, and in the recent downturn have slowed. Longer-term growth projections are now around 8~9%. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as food industry and feed industry. Until 2015, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of soy protein concentrate, but USA and Europe remained their stable position in global market. In 2015, the world production of soy protein concentrate reached 758207 MT. Leading players in soy protein concentrate industry are ADM, Sojaprotein, DuPont, IMCOPA, Goldensea Industry, Gushen Biological Technology Group, etc.

Soy protein concentrate is a concentrated industry with a few transnational manufacturers monopoly the market, especially in developed area. In 2015, the top four producers, namely ADM, Goldensea Industry, Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group and Yuwang Group accounted for 44% of the market.

A key variable in the performance of soy protein concentrate producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of soy protein concentrate include soybean, alcohol and hydrochloric acid. This injects short-term volatility into margins and stock prices. The largest consumption area of soy protein concentrate is food industry, which accounted for 57.38% of world soy protein concentrate consumption.

The global Soy Protein Concentrates market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Soy Protein Concentrates volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soy Protein Concentrates market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADM

Solae Company(Danisco, Dupont)

DuPont

IMCOPA

CHS

Cargill

Gushen Biological Technology Group

Linyi Shansong Biological Products

Yuwang Group

Goldensea Industry

Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food

Scents Holdings

Henan fiber source Biological Engineering

Tianjing Plant Albumen

Shandong Sinoglory Health Food

Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aqueous Alcohol Washing Process Product

Acid Washing Process Product

Heat Denaturation Process Product

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-soy-protein-concentrates-market-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com