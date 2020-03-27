Global Soy Protein Concentrates Market, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans.
Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans. With growing demand for soy products, both in food industry and for animal feed, soy protein concentrate represents an important part within the market of soy product portfolio.
The global soy protein concentrate market is worth over $2000 Million, according to our survey. Global volumes grew above rate of 10% in the 2011 to 2015, and in the recent downturn have slowed. Longer-term growth projections are now around 8~9%. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as food industry and feed industry. Until 2015, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of soy protein concentrate, but USA and Europe remained their stable position in global market. In 2015, the world production of soy protein concentrate reached 758207 MT. Leading players in soy protein concentrate industry are ADM, Sojaprotein, DuPont, IMCOPA, Goldensea Industry, Gushen Biological Technology Group, etc.
Soy protein concentrate is a concentrated industry with a few transnational manufacturers monopoly the market, especially in developed area. In 2015, the top four producers, namely ADM, Goldensea Industry, Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group and Yuwang Group accounted for 44% of the market.
A key variable in the performance of soy protein concentrate producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of soy protein concentrate include soybean, alcohol and hydrochloric acid. This injects short-term volatility into margins and stock prices. The largest consumption area of soy protein concentrate is food industry, which accounted for 57.38% of world soy protein concentrate consumption.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ADM
Solae Company(Danisco, Dupont)
DuPont
IMCOPA
CHS
Cargill
Gushen Biological Technology Group
Linyi Shansong Biological Products
Yuwang Group
Goldensea Industry
Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food
Scents Holdings
Henan fiber source Biological Engineering
Tianjing Plant Albumen
Shandong Sinoglory Health Food
Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Aqueous Alcohol Washing Process Product
Acid Washing Process Product
Heat Denaturation Process Product
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Feed Industry
