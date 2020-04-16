Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Soy oil or soybean oil is a vegetable oil extracted from the seeds of the soybean. Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil derived from the reddish pulp of the fruit of the oil palms. Food industry is the major consumer of soy oil. Apart from food industry, soy oil has application in resin & plastic, biofuels, paint & varnish, production of fatty acids, and other non-food uses such as drying oil.

The global Soy Oil & Palm Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Soy Oil & Palm Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soy Oil & Palm Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

T Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

Wilmar International

Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC)

Carotino

Yee Lee Corporation

IOI Corporation Berhad

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Palm Oil

Soy Oil

Segment by Application

Food

Feedstuff

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Biofuel

Pharmaceutical

Others

