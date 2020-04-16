Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Soy oil or soybean oil is a vegetable oil extracted from the seeds of the soybean. Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil derived from the reddish pulp of the fruit of the oil palms. Food industry is the major consumer of soy oil. Apart from food industry, soy oil has application in resin & plastic, biofuels, paint & varnish, production of fatty acids, and other non-food uses such as drying oil.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cargill
T Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
Wilmar International
Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC)
Carotino
Yee Lee Corporation
IOI Corporation Berhad
Archer Daniels Midland
Bunge
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Palm Oil
Soy Oil
Segment by Application
Food
Feedstuff
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Biofuel
Pharmaceutical
Others
