Global Sous Vide Machine Industry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 2019-2024

Sous vide is a unique process of cooking, the food must be packaged in a vacuum sealed bag, and then cooked at a low and consistent temperature in a water bath. The process started in France and has been growing in popularity; used by chefs on “Top Chef” and “The Taste”, as well as restaurants all over.

The low consistent temperature ensures the food is cooked evenly throughout; this is why when you order steaks at a restaurant they are so juicy and tender.

Scope of the Report:

As more and more intense competition within the industry, the price of Sous Vide Machine was decrease in past few years. Sous vide equipment has existed for decades in professional kitchens around the world, but it has always been bulky, expensive, and overloaded with complex features. This type of equipment eventually made its way into high-end specialty retail shops, but remained limited to chefs and consumers with extensive culinary experience.

Cooking shows, social media, and online communities have furthered consumers’ knowledge of sous vide cooking, but it wasn’t until Anova released the first affordable and easy-to-use consumer device that sous vide became accessible to home cooks. There are now many sous vide options available to the home cook.

Each of the Sous Vide Machine manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Sous Vide Machine manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Sous Vide Machine sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Sous Vide Machine manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The worldwide market for Sous Vide Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 25.3% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sous Vide Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Anova

ChefSteps

Gourmia

Oliso

PolyScience Culinary

SousVide Supreme

VacMaster

Sansaire

Nomiku

Vonshef

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Immersion Types

Water Bath Types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Use

Commercial Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sous Vide Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sous Vide Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sous Vide Machine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sous Vide Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sous Vide Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sous Vide Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sous Vide Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

