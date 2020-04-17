Global Sous Vide Cooking Machine Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Sous Vide Cooking Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sous Vide Cooking Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sous vide is a unique process of cooking, the food must be packaged in a vacuum sealed bag, and then cooked at a low and consistent temperature in a water bath. The process started in France and has been growing in popularity; used by chefs on “Top Chef” and “The Taste”, as well as restaurants all over. The low consistent temperature ensures the food is cooked evenly throughout; this is why when you order steaks at a restaurant, they are so juicy and tender.

According to the statistical data, Demand cannot be satisfied with supply for now. Currently, Sous Vide Cooking Machine market has a certain potential in USA, Europe and Asia Market. These areas demand will keep rapid growth.

Anova and ChefSteps are the biggest two players in Sous Vide Cooking Machine market, with about 30.08% and 8.34% market share separately in 2018. Other leading market players include Gourmia, Oliso, PolyScience Culinary, SousVide Supreme, VacMaster, Nomiku, Vonshef, etc. The market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

Each of the Sous Vide Cooking Machine manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Sous Vide Cooking Machine manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Sous Vide Cooking Machine sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Sous Vide Cooking Machine manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The Sous Vide Cooking Machine market was valued at 242.6 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 838.2 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sous Vide Cooking Machine.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Sous Vide Cooking Machine, presents the global Sous Vide Cooking Machine market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Sous Vide Cooking Machine capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Sous Vide Cooking Machine by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Anova

ChefSteps

Gourmia

Oliso

PolyScience Culinary

SousVide Supreme

VacMaster

Nomiku

Vonshef

Market Segment by Product Type

Immersion Types

Water Bath Types

Market Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Sous Vide Cooking Machine status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Sous Vide Cooking Machine manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sous Vide Cooking Machine are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

