Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Solvent recovery is a form of waste reduction. In–process solvent recovery is widely used as an alternative to solvent replacement to reduce waste generation. It is attractive, like end–of–pipe pollution control, since it requires little change in existing processes. There is widespread commercial availability of solvent recovery equipment which is another attraction. Availability of equipment suitable for small operations, especially batch operations, make in–process recovery of solvents economically preferable to raw materials substitution. The solvent recovery systems are custom designed to optimize the recovery of solvents by combining condensers, receivers, vacuum pumps, and controls in a packaged system.

The main players in Solvent Recovery Units market including Dürr Group, Sulzer, Progressive Recovery

Cooper Technology, OFRU Recycling, Controls Group, Koch Modular Process Systems, Wintek Corporation, SRS Engineering Corporation, CBG Biotech, Maratek Environmental and so on.. There are many participants in the solvent recovery market, and the market concentration is particularly low. With the global environmental awareness, the competition in the solvent recycling market will become more and more competitive.

United States, Europe and China are the dominator of solvent recovery units market, and is estimated to maintain their leading positions in the next few years. In terms revenue, United States occupied about 26.06% share in solvent recovery units market, Europe occupied about 24.06% share in solvent recovery units t market, While China occupied about 22.34% share in solvent recovery units t market in 2018.

The global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) market was valued at 968 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1120.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dürr Group

Sulzer

Progressive Recovery

Cooper Technology

OFRU Recycling

Controls Group

Koch Modular Process Systems

Wintek Corporation

SRS Engineering Corporation

CBG Biotech

Maratek Environmental

Spooner Industries

Wiggens

CB Mills

KOBEX

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Segment by Type

Liquid Ring (Compressor)

Centrifugal (Compressor)

Reciprocating (Compressor)

Rotary Screw (Compressor)

Other (Compressor)

Liquid Ring (Vacuum)

Dry Pumps (Vacuum)

Other (Vacuum)

Other Equipment

In 2018, Liquid Ring (Compressor) accounted for a major share of 7.08% in the global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 78.6 million US$ by 2025 from 68.7 million US$ in 2018.

Segment by Application

Printing Industry

Painting & Coating

Oil & Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Electronics

Agrochemicals

Research Institutes

Others

In Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) market, the Printing Industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to reach a revenue of 118.4 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.65% during 2019 and 2025.

Oil & Chemical Industry occupied about 26.97% of global market share in 2018, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period.

