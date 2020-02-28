Global Solvent Coating Market Segments, Growth Rate, Type, Application, Size and Forecast until 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Solvent Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of the Solvent Coating with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Solvent Coating on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

The whole supply chain of Solvent Coating has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Solvent Coating, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

Global Solvent Coating market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solvent Coating.

This report researches the worldwide Solvent Coating market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Solvent Coating breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Valspar

BASF

Beckers

NIPSEA Group

KCC

Actega (Altana)

Axalta

Dura Coat Products

Henkel

Daikin

Titan Coating

KelCoatings

Srisol

Yung Chi Paint&Varnish

Solvent Coating Breakdown Data by Type

Polyester

Fluropolymer

Siliconized Polyester

Plastisol

Others

Solvent Coating Breakdown Data by Application

Building Industry

Transport Industry

Others

Solvent Coating Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Solvent Coating Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Solvent Coating Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solvent Coating Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solvent Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyester

1.4.3 Fluropolymer

1.4.4 Siliconized Polyester

1.4.5 Plastisol

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solvent Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building Industry

1.5.3 Transport Industry

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solvent Coating Production

2.1.1 Global Solvent Coating Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Solvent Coating Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Solvent Coating Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Solvent Coating Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Solvent Coating Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Solvent Coating Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Solvent Coating Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Solvent Coating Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Solvent Coating Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Solvent Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Solvent Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Solvent Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Solvent Coating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

