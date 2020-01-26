MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 120 pages with table and figures in it.

A solid oxide fuel cell (or SOFC) is an electrochemical conversion device that produces electricity directly from oxidizing a fuel. Fuel cells are characterized by their electrolyte material; the SOFC has a solid oxide or ceramic electrolyte. Advantages of this class of fuel cells include high efficiency, long-term stability, fuel flexibility, low emissions, and relatively low cost. The largest disadvantage is the high operating temperature which results in longer start-up times and mechanical and chemical compatibility issues.

Scope of the Report:

Categorization on the basis of technology includes tubular, planar and other SOFCs. Planar SOFC have the largest market demand on account of higher power ratio as compared to other SOFCs, despite high installation costs. Planar SOFC has the highest electrical efficiency that allows great potential for applications in military, leading to higher demand in the aforementioned application. Further segmentation on the basis of application includes transportation, military and portable energy purposes, as well as small and large stationery. Major SOFC application lies in military on account of portability and compact nature of these fuel cells. Power output is also higher and easier to achieve than other conventional solar cells, which is expected to positively impact the SOFC growth market during the forecast period.

High costs of commercialization and catalysts, as well as complexity in infrastructure establishment are expected to hinder the SOFC market growth over the forecast period. SOFC also requires high temperatures for activation of ceramic electrolytes in the device, which could lead to chemical and mechanical compatibility issues and longer start-up buffer time.

The worldwide market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.9% over the next five years, will reach 840 million US$ in 2024, from 410 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

