In this report, the Global Solder Preform Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solder Preform Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Solder Preform is pre-forms of solid solder alloys with potential to change the future. Combination of machining technologies such as rolling and pressing are used to process the solder alloy into various shapes like squares, rectangles, washers and discs. Typical sizes range from .010″ (.254mm) up to 2″ (50.8mm). Smaller and larger sizes, as well as custom shapes, are also available.

Solder preform offers accurate solder deposition for various soldering processes. Solder preforms have various shape, such as squares, rectangles, washers, discs etc. According to its component, solder preforms can be divided into Au base, Ag based, In based, Sn-Pb as well as other types. When considering the lead content, lead-free has been the prominent trend.

The global Solder Preform market is valued at 380 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solder Preform volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solder Preform market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ametek

Alpha

Kester

Indium Corporation

Pfarr

Nihon Handa

SMIC

Harris Products

AIM

Nihon Superior

Fromosol

Guangzhou Xianyi

Shanghai Huaqing

Solderwell Advanced Materials

SIGMA Tin Alloy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lead Free

Leaded

Segment by Application

Military & Aerospace

Medical

Semiconductor

Electronics

Other

