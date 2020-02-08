Global Solar Street Lights Market is Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Solar Street Lights Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.

Asia Pacific was the largest revenue market with a market share of 35.56% in 2012 and 38.93% in 2017 with an increase of 3.37%. Middle East and Africa ranked the second market with the market share of 27.51% in 2016. Also, the Asia Pacific market for Solar Street Lights is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam has led to an increase in demand.

Solar Street Lights companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Philips, Tata Power Solar Systems, Jiawei, with the revenue market share of 6.31%, 3.04%, and 2.22% in 2016.

The growth of the Solar Street Lights market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of solar street lighting as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient. Advanced solar street lighting systems save significant energy.

Although sales of Solar Street Lights brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Solar Street Lights field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share.

The global Solar Street Lights market is valued at 2950 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Street Lights volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Street Lights market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips

Tata Power Solar Systems

Bisol

Leadsun

Su-Kam Power Systems

Urja Global

Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)

Jiawei

Yingli Solar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standalone

Grid Connected

Segment by Application

Residential

Municipal Infrastructure

Others

