Global Solar Rooftop Market Trends & Forecast, 2017-2023

Solar photovoltaic rooftop systems are widely used to produce electricity from sun light and are mounted on top of any commercial, industrial, residential or government building. Solar rooftop systems are either grid-connected of off-grid electricity generating systems. In the on-grid solar rooftop systems, the electricity is generated from solar PV rooftop which are connected to the utility grid. However, the off-grid systems generate electricity which is consumed by the connected load, and excess of power is stored in batteries to be used as and when needed. Over the past few years, the demand for solar rooftop systems is gradually rising and expecting a remarkable growth in future. Solar rooftop systems have been dominating the renewable energy market owing to its increasing demand from its end-use applications.

The global solar rooftop market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth of the solar rooftop market is majorly influenced by the growing demand for energy consumption around the world. Furthermore, electricity produced by renewable sources is clean, cost effective and renewable in nature which drives the market towards growth. However, the high capital cost for installation is acts as a major barrier for the growth of the solar rooftop market. The global solar rooftop market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.14%, during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of global solar rooftop market are SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany), Trina Solar (China), Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (China), Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada), Jinko Solar (China), SolarWorld AG (Germany), SunPower Corporation (U.S.), Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited. (China), Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (India), Delta Energy Systems (Germany), JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (China) and ABB Ltd. (Switzerland).

Key Findings

• On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented as Upto 10 kW, 11 kW- 100 kW, and More than 100 kW. 11 kW- 100kW dominate the global solar rooftop market with a share of 40.3% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.54% during the forecast period.

• On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented as On-Grid, and Off-Grid. On-Grid based solar rooftop dominate the market with a share of 74.6% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.38% during the forecast period.

• On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as Residential, Commercial and Industrial. Commercial dominated the global solar rooftop market with a share of 42.4% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.96% during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 47.6% in 2016, followed by Europe which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.14% during the forecast period. North America is expected to grow from a market size of USD 7,284.9 million in 2016 to USD 21,722.8 million by the end of 2023. The rest of the world accounted for a market share of 3.5% in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.23% during the forecast period.

