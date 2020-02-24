Global Solar Roofing 2018 Status, Growth Opportunity, Key Market, Key Players and Future Forecast 2023

Solar Roofings are solar panels designed to look like and function as conventional roofing materials, such as asphalt shingle or slate, while also producing electricity.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Solar Roofing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Solar Roofing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tata Power Solar Systems

CleanMax Solar

Jaksons Engineers

Thermax

Hero Future Energies

KEC International

RelyOn Solar

SOLON India

Fourth Partner Energy

SunTegra Solar Roof Systems

Atlantis Energy Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Grid Type

Off- Grid Type

Hybrid

Grid-interactive

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Energy Consumers

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Solar Roofing market.

Chapter 1, to describe Solar Roofing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Solar Roofing, with sales, revenue, and price of Solar Roofing, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Solar Roofing, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Solar Roofing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 On-Grid Type

1.2.2 Off- Grid Type

1.2.3 Hybrid

1.2.4 Grid-interactive

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Energy Consumers

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Tata Power Solar Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Solar Roofing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Tata Power Solar Systems Solar Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 CleanMax Solar

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Solar Roofing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CleanMax Solar Solar Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Jaksons Engineers

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Solar Roofing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Jaksons Engineers Solar Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Thermax

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Solar Roofing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Thermax Solar Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Hero Future Energies

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Solar Roofing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Hero Future Energies Solar Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 KEC International

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Solar Roofing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 KEC International Solar Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 RelyOn Solar

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Solar Roofing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 RelyOn Solar Solar Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



