Global Solar Pumps Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

A solar pump runs on electricity generated by a solar PV array. The overall pump set is attached to the water source; the solar panel converts the solar energy into electricity, thereby operating the motor to pump water. These pumps eliminate the use of conventional fuel sources such as diesel.

During 2017, APAC dominated the global solar pumps market with a market share of nearly 40% in terms of revenue. The demand for solar pumps is mainly driven by the initiatives taken up by countries like India and China to promote sustainable development. These countries have taken measures to increase their solar photovoltaic installations. The rising number of photovoltaic installations in China is expected to propel this market’s growth in APAC.