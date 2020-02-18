Global Solar Pumps Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

A solar pump runs on electricity generated by a solar PV array. The overall pump set is attached to the water source; the solar panel converts the solar energy into electricity, thereby operating the motor to pump water. These pumps eliminate the use of conventional fuel sources such as diesel.
During 2017, APAC dominated the global solar pumps market with a market share of nearly 40% in terms of revenue. The demand for solar pumps is mainly driven by the initiatives taken up by countries like India and China to promote sustainable development. These countries have taken measures to increase their solar photovoltaic installations. The rising number of photovoltaic installations in China is expected to propel this market’s growth in APAC.
The global Solar Pumps market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Solar Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bright Solar
Lorentz
Shakti Pumps
SunEdison
Tata Power Solar
Conergy
CRI Group
USL
Dankoff Solar
Flowserve
Greenmax Technology
Grundfos
Jain Irrigation Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Submersible Pumps
Surface Pumps
Direct Current (DC) Pumps
Alternate Current (AC) Pumps
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Agricultural
Other
