Global Solar EVA Market Promising Business Growth Strategies and Scope 2018 to 2025

EVA sheet is an indispensable key material in PV module because of its two major functions in the solar cell module: completely connecting glass, cells and back sheets and completely protecting cells from moisture and dust.

For the global market, Japan and Korea still the large suppliers of Solar EVA. For the two markets, the main business is Solar EVA export, though the PV installation of the two countries increases gradually. China is the largest Solar EVA import market, and with the surging PV installation, the import will rise relatively. India and the South East Asia has expanded capacity and production of Solar EVA, the trend is due to the raising PV installation in the regions. The PV market in Asia has exhibited great hope for PV investors; as a result, we predict that Asia, especially China will be the largest market of Solar EVA industry.

The global Solar EVA market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar EVA volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar EVA market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

STR, Inc

Mitsui Chemicals

Bridgestone Corporation

SKC

Hanwha Chemical

TPI Polene

Sanvic Inc

Sekisui

EVASA

Jin Heung

Tex Year

Lucent Clean Energy

SPOLYTECH

First PV

Changzhou Sveck

HiUV

Zhejiang FeiYu

Guangzhou Lushan

Zhuji Fenghua

JiangsuAkcome

Hangzhou Xinfu

Zhejiang Sinopont

Dong Guan Yonggu

Linan Shangmei

Hangzhou Dongguang

Wenzhou RuiYang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Regular EVA

Anti-PID EVA

Other

Segment by Application

Silicon Solar Cells Module

Thin Film Module

Other

