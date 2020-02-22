GLOBAL SOLAR ENERGY 2019 MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES & FORECAST TO 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Non Profit CRM Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Non Profit CRM Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Non Profit CRM Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Nonprofit organization use CRM software that has been precisely designed to accomplish the relationship between nonprofits and constituents such as donors, volunteers and members. Nonprofit CRM software helps organization attract and retain member who are wiling to support the organization financially or through volunteer work. Rising adoption of Nonprofit CRM software by both the large scale & small scale organizations and it is safe tool for online fundraising are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, it acts as an integrated software for the individual or the organization is likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, Nonprofit CRM also offers various benefits such as it improve external communication, it provide a central location to store data, it easy to use and so on. These benefits are also propelling the demand of Nonprofit CRM across the globe. However, security & privacy concern is one of the major factors that restraining the market growth of Nonprofit CRM during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Non Profit CRM Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

NetSuite for Non-Profits

Network for Good

Raisers Edge

Salsa CRM

Qgiv

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Online Fundraising

Online Advocacy

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising

All-in-One/Integrated Software

By Application:

Large Organization

SMEs

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Non Profit CRM Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Non Profit CRM Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Non Profit CRM Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Non Profit CRM Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Non Profit CRM Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Non Profit CRM Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Non Profit CRM Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Non Profit CRM Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Non Profit CRM Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Online Fundraising

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Online Advocacy

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. All-in-one/Integrated Software

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Non Profit CRM Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Non Profit CRM Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Large Organization

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. SMEs

6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

