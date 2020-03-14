Global Solar Control Window Film Market : Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018–2025

Global Solar Control Window Film Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Solar Control Window Film Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Solar control window film is a type of window film which offers control solar heat levels, glare and UV protection. These film can be applied on various glass surface by professional service companies. Solar control window film are used in automobiles, commercial and residential building, commercial and private boats and also used for decorative purpose. Growing demand from automotive & construction sector, saving incurred in energy bills and cost effective solution are the driving factors of the market across the globe. Additionally, in construction industry, solar control window films are very beneficial as they are providing protection against damaging ultraviolet radiation in rooms that can cause the fading of fabrics, furnishing and display articles. It also helps in reducing carbon footprints. Furthermore, growing concern regarding UV radiation protection is factor which creating lucrative opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. However, increasing adoption of its alternative and takes long time to dry once installed are the key restraints of the market in the upcoming periods. Further, it is not possible to clean the solar control window films until it will dry, and it cannot clean using normal household cleaning solution are also the factors which limiting the market growth across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Solar Control Window Film Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing population size and booming automotive and construction sector. Europe is also estimated to moderate growth in the global Solar Control Window Film market over the forecast period. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 increasing adoption of solar control window film in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Eastman

• Saint-Gobain SA

• 3M

• Lintec Corporation

• Hanita Coatings

• Johnson Window Films

• Erickson/ ASWF

• Sekisui

• Atlantic Solar Films

• Solar Insulation

• Global PET Films Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Clear (Non Reflective)

Dyed (Non Reflective)

Vacuum Coated (Reflective)

By Application:

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Automobile

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Solar Control Window Film Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

