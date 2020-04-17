In this report, the Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A sol is a dispersion of the solid particles (~ 0.1-1 μm) in a liquid where only the Brownian motions suspend the particles. A gel is a state where both liquid and solid are dispersed in each other, which presents a solid network containing liquid components. The sol-gel coating process usually consists of 4 steps:

(1) The desired colloidal particles once dispersed in a liquid to form a sol.

(2) The deposition of sol solution produces the coatings on the substrates by spraying, dipping or spinning.

(3) The particles in sol are polymerized through the removal of the stabilizing components and produce a gel in a state of a continuous network.

(4) The final heat treatments pyrolyze the remaining organic or inorganic components and form an amorphous or crystalline coating.

The large downstream demand for Sol-gel Coating has been and still remains fairly stable. Production of Sol-gel Coating increased from 59611 K Gal in 2012 to 88738 K Gal in 2016 globally.

North America, Europe and China rank top three in terms of production volume of Sol-gel Coating, consists of, 24.37%, 23.23% and 17.12% of the global market respectively in 2016.

3M ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Sol-gel Coating, occupies 10.12% of the global market share in 2016; While, Dow Chemical, with a market share of 9.27%, comes the second; The third is Solvay, which occupies 8.47% of the global market in the same year. All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 25.68% of the global market in 2016.

The global Sol-Gel Coatings market is valued at 11400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sol-Gel Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sol-Gel Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

BASF SE

Dow

Axalta Coating System

Chase Corporation

Solvay

KISCO

Henkel

MG Chemicals

Electrolube

Fuji Chemical

Nippon Soda

Idemitsu

Mitsubishi Materials

Hong Yi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Resin Coatings

Inorganic Coatings

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

