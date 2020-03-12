Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Sol-Gel Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sol-Gel Coatings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Sol-Gel Coatings market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sol-Gel Coatings market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A sol is a dispersion of the solid particles (~ 0.1-1 Î¼m) in a liquid where only the Brownian motions suspend the particles. A gel is a state where both liquid and solid are dispersed in each other, which presents a solid network containing liquid components. The sol-gel coating process usually consists of 4 steps:

(1) The desired colloidal particles once dispersed in a liquid to form a sol.

(2) The deposition of sol solution produces the coatings on the substrates by spraying, dipping or spinning.

(3) The particles in sol are polymerized through the removal of the stabilizing components and produce a gel in a state of a continuous network.

(4) The final heat treatments pyrolyze the remaining organic or inorganic components and form an amorphous or crystalline coating.

The large downstream demand for Sol-gel Coating has been and still remains fairly stable. Production of Sol-gel Coating increased from 59611 K Gal in 2012 to 88738 K Gal in 2016 globally.

North America, Europe and China rank top three in terms of production volume of Sol-gel Coating, consists of, 24.37%, 23.23% and 17.12% of the global market respectively in 2016.

3M ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Sol-gel Coating, occupies 10.12% of the global market share in 2016; While, Dow Chemical, with a market share of 9.27%, comes the second; The third is Solvay, which occupies 8.47% of the global market in the same year. All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 25.68% of the global market in 2016.

The global Sol-Gel Coatings market is valued at 11400 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 13400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Resin Coatings

Inorganic Coatings

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Sol-Gel Coatings capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Sol-Gel Coatings manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sol-Gel Coatings are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

