Global Software Localization Tools Market Key Findings, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Software localization is a process of adapting an internationalized software for a specific region or language. This is a labor-intensive process and requires a significant amount of time of software development teams. Software localization is translation and adaptation of a software or a web product including the software and all related documents. It is a multi-level process that involves a variety of specialists from different fields.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to adoption of software localization tools by enterprises in the region to interact with their consumers across the globe. The market in Europe is gaining a substantial traction due to focus of organizations in the region to streamline and shorten the process of localization. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in industrialization and increase in the focus of organizations in the region on expanding their business in the market in North America and Europe.

In 2018, the global Software Localization Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Software Localization Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Localization Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Net-Translators

Venga Global

Rex Partners

Transifex

Smartling

Localize

Wordfast

Tomedes

Alconost

CSOFT International

Alchemy Software Development

Lingual Consultancy Services

Izumi Network Group

Lingobit Technologies

Locstars

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Education

Government

Retail

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Energy & Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software Localization Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software Localization Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

