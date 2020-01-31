Global Software Defined Radio Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Software Defined Radio Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
SDR is a wireless communication including transmitter, channel and receiver where all of the signal processing is implemented in software.
Presently, North America and Europe regions are holding the largest market share of Software Defined Radio Market for RFID Application due to the adoption of advance infrastructure.
In 2018, the global Software Defined Radio market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Software Defined Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Defined Radio development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BAE Systems
IndraSistemas
L3 Communications
Raytheon
Rohde & Schwarz
Thales
Rockwell Collins
Northrop Grumman
Harris
Datasoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Transmitter
Receiver
Auxiliary System
Market segment by Application, split into
Defense Industry
Telecom Industry
Manufacturing Plants
Public Safety Vendors
Personal Use
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software Defined Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software Defined Radio development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
