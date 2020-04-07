In this report, the Global Soft Ferrite Core Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Soft Ferrite Core Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Soft Ferrite Core are those materials that are easily magnetised and demagnetised. They are used primarily to enhance and/or channel the flux produced by an electric current.
Soft Ferrite Core are used extensively in power electronic circuits, as voltage and current transformers, saturable reactors, magnetic amplifiers, inductors, and chokes. These magnetic devices may be required to operate at only 50/60 Hz, or at frequencies down to dc or over 1 MHz.
At present, in developed countries, the Soft Ferrite Core industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Soft Ferrite Core production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.
China’s Soft Ferrite Core industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Soft Ferrite Core, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.
With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, consumer electronics product keep stable growth in china, the automobile electronics is also growing in the downturn global economy situation. Chinese Ferrite Cores market demand is exuberant, which provide a good opportunity for the development of Ferrite Cores market and technology.
Although Soft Ferrite Core brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
The global Soft Ferrite Core market is valued at 1710 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1880 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Soft Ferrite Core volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soft Ferrite Core market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
TDK
DMEGC
VACUUMSCHMELZE
MAGNETICS
TDG
Acme Electronics
FERROXCUBE
Nanjing New Conda
Haining Lianfeng Magnet
HEC GROUP
JPMF
KaiYuan Magnetism
NBTM NEW MATERIALS
Samwha Electronics
Toshiba Materials
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Nickel-Zinc Ferrite Core
MnZn Ferrite Core
Other
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Household appliances
Communication
Automotive
LED
Other
