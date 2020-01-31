Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Sodium Silicate Market To Expand At A Lackluster 1.92% CAGR For The Forecast Period Between 2016 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Sodium silicate acts as a sealant in the cement & concrete industry. It provides chemical and physical durability to concrete surfaces such as bridges, walls, building blocks, slabs, and countertops. Inorganic silicates exhibit adhesive, fire-resistant, and intumescent properties in the manufacture of various building materials such as wallboard and acoustic tiles. Furthermore, silicates serve as extrusion aids and help reduce shrinkage on firing in brick and clay products. Construction materials and soil stabilization s one of the prominent applications of sodium silicate. Thus, the construction industry is anticipated to influence the sodium silicate market during the forecast period. Sodium silicate is primarily used in the production of specialty silica.



Therefore, rise in production of specialty silica in various countries is driving the sodium silicate market. The silica manufacturing application segment accounts for quarter of sodium silicate consumption. Thus, rise in demand for specialty silica is likely to propel the sodium silicate market during the forecast period. Expansion in the health & wellbeing industry has been augmenting the demand for detergents and cleaning agents. Sodium silicate is the key ingredient in detergent agglomeration. , sodium silicate increases the effectiveness of surfactants and soaps, and improves detergency of products. These parameters have made sodium silicate a popular additive in the detergents & cleaning agents industry. Sodium silicate aka water glass is used as coagulant or deflocculant agent in water treatment plants.





To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=228524

Global Sodium Silicate Market: Market Dynamics

Demand for sodium silicate is projected to increase significantly in the next few years considering the extensive manufacturing of silica and sodium silicate derivatives in various regions. Asia Pacific dominates the sodium silicate market in terms of production and demand. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the key producers and consumers of sodium silicate. Europe is the second largest consuming region.

Global Sodium Silicate Market: Scope of Study

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for sodium silicates at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (KILO TONS) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sodium silicate market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for sodium silicate during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the sodium silicate market at the global and regional level.

Browse TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/sodium-silicate-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2014-2020-report.html/toc

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sodium silicate market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the sodium silicate market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Sodium Silicate Market: Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global sodium silicate market by segmenting it in terms of applications such as silica manufacturing, detergents, chemicals & catalysts, pulp,paper& board, water treatment, construction materials, soil stabilization and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for sodium silicate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of sodium silicate for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of sodium silicate has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons & tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key applications of sodium silicate. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Sodium Silicate Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, CSA Global, FAO, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, one SOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Sodium Silicate Market: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global sodium silicate market. The global sodium silicate market is fragmented, however few global producers dominate the market. Key players include PQ Corporation, OxyChem Corporation, W.R. Grace & Company, and PPG Industries. Other players include Tokuyama, Nippon Chemical, Huber and Albemarle. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global sodium silicate market has been segmented as follows:

Sodium Silicate Market: Application Analysis (Volume Kilo tons, Revenue USD Mn; 2016-2025)

Silica Manufacturing

Detergents

Catalysts & Chemicals

Paper, Pulp & Board

Water Treatment

Construction Materials

Soil Stabilization

Othes

Sodium Silicate Market: Regional Analysis (Volume Kilo tons, Revenue USD Mn; 2016-2025)