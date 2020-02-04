Global Sodium Persulfate Market to Record Rise in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period

Sodium persulfate is an inorganic compound and is the sodium salt of persulfate which is also known as peroxydisulfate. It is a white solid available in crystalline form. It exhibits the property of decomposing in alcohol and can also cause fire. It is used as a strong oxidizing agent in diverse applications. Sodium persulfate is used in the polymer industry as a polymerization indicator. It also finds use in textile industry for bleaching and also for the improvement in dyestuffs. Sodium persulfate is used in the cosmetics sector for hair bleaches and hair dyes. As the sodium persulfates are economic to use and have excellent storage stability, they are preferable for use in the hydraulic fracturing viscosity breakers. Moreover, the sodium persulfate market is expected to witness a steady growth in the forecast period.

The growth in the demand for the personal care products in expected to be a major demand driver for the global sodium persulfate market. The increasing use of cosmetics in the developed as well as developing countries due to growing desire for skin care is anticipated to fuel the sodium persulfate market. As the sodium persulfate is economic to use, the demand for sodium persulfate is expected to grow in the near future. The growing textile industry is also expected to create a buzz in the sodium persulfate market. Also the strict regulations for the disposal of waste water from the chemical industry can be a major driver for the sodium persulfate market because of its application in the waste water treatment for removal of harmful substances. Stringent government regulations pertaining to the use of ingredients that do not cause damage to skin in the personal care products is expected to restrain the growth of the sodium persulfate market.

The global sodium persulfate market can be segmented based on application as: Cosmetics,Printed circuit boards,Textiles ,Water treatment,Polymerization,Chemical synthesis,Disinfectant ,Others (waste gas treatment, chemical synthesis, etc.)

Cosmetics sector is expected to have a major contribution in the sodium persulfate market.

The sodium persulfate market can be broadly classified based on geography as market in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia – Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe is expected to be the dominant players in the sodium persulfate market. However, Asia pacific is expected to be the most promising region in terms of revenue growth in the sodium persulfate market. Countries like China and India are anticipated to be the most promising countries in the sodium persulfate market due to rapid urbanization coupled with awareness pertaining to skin care products.

Some of the key market players identified in the global sodium persulfate market are: VR Persulfates Pvt Ltd,Peroxy Chem,ABC Chemicals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.,Geo-Cleanse International, Inc.,Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.,Ryoko Chemical Co., Ltd.,Stars chemical (YongAn) Co. Ltd.

