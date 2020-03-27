Global Sodium Hydroxide Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.
It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. Sodium hydroxide has diverse industrial applications due to its strong alkaline nature. It is integral to the manufacture of petroleum products, pulp and paper, alumina, textiles, and soaps and detergents, along with its application in chemical processing, water treatment and petroleum processing.
For commercial purposes, caustic soda is used either in a 32%, 45% of 50% etc. aqueous solution or as a solid. Industrially, caustic soda is most commonly manufactured by the electrolysis of a sodium chloride (NaCl) solution. The co-products formed from the electrolytic production of caustic soda are chlorine and hydrogen.
In the past several years, the price of sodium hydroxide showed a trend of fluctuations due to the change of global demand ans supply. In future, the sodium hydroxide price will be full of uncertainty and not yet on a stable footing, affected by the global economy.
China is the largest producer and consumer of sodium hydroxide, driven by its status as the workshop of the world; Currently the sodium hydroxide in China is being excess of production capacity and the government and the top players are thinking to curb overcapacity in chlor-alkali. In future, China will remain its existing status and will have more greater influence on global sodium hydroxide supply and demand. There are lots of producers in China, but most of them are small and medium-sized producers and supply the low-end price, low price and fierce competition.
North America is the second producer and consumer, and the American producers like Dow Chemical, OxyChem, Axiall and Olin Corporation, are dominating the North America market, these players also play important role in global market.
The global Sodium Hydroxide market is valued at 29800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 42800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sodium Hydroxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Hydroxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Liquid Caustic Soda
Solid Caustic Soda
Caustic Soda Flake
Caustic Soda Particle
Segment by Application
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach Manufacturing
Petroleum Products
Aluminum Processing
Chemical Processing
