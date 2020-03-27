In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sodium-hydroxide-manufacturers-profiles-market-size-and-market-share-2019



Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. Sodium hydroxide has diverse industrial applications due to its strong alkaline nature. It is integral to the manufacture of petroleum products, pulp and paper, alumina, textiles, and soaps and detergents, along with its application in chemical processing, water treatment and petroleum processing.

For commercial purposes, caustic soda is used either in a 32%, 45% of 50% etc. aqueous solution or as a solid. Industrially, caustic soda is most commonly manufactured by the electrolysis of a sodium chloride (NaCl) solution. The co-products formed from the electrolytic production of caustic soda are chlorine and hydrogen.

In the past several years, the price of sodium hydroxide showed a trend of fluctuations due to the change of global demand ans supply. In future, the sodium hydroxide price will be full of uncertainty and not yet on a stable footing, affected by the global economy.

China is the largest producer and consumer of sodium hydroxide, driven by its status as the workshop of the world; Currently the sodium hydroxide in China is being excess of production capacity and the government and the top players are thinking to curb overcapacity in chlor-alkali. In future, China will remain its existing status and will have more greater influence on global sodium hydroxide supply and demand. There are lots of producers in China, but most of them are small and medium-sized producers and supply the low-end price, low price and fierce competition.

North America is the second producer and consumer, and the American producers like Dow Chemical, OxyChem, Axiall and Olin Corporation, are dominating the North America market, these players also play important role in global market.

The global Sodium Hydroxide market is valued at 29800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 42800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sodium Hydroxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Hydroxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DowDuPont

OxyChem

Westlake (Axiall)

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor Ltd

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

ChemChina

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye

Beiyuan Group

Shandong Jinling

SP Chemical(Taixing)

Haili Chemical

Huatai Group

Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)

Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride

Zhejiang Juhua

Henan Shenma Chhlorine Alkali

Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical

Tianyuan Group

Shandong Dadi Salt Chemical

Befar Group

Inner Mongolia Elion Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Caustic Soda Particle

Segment by Application

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Processing

Chemical Processing

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sodium-hydroxide-manufacturers-profiles-market-size-and-market-share-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com