Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market Analysis & Forecast 2019

Sodium Bicarbonate is a chemical compound with the formula NaHCO3. It is a salt composed of sodium ions and bicarbonate ions. Sodium bicarbonate is used in a wide range of applications including food, feed, pharmaceuticals, air pollution control, personal care products, etc.

The technical barriers of sodium bicarbonate are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In sodium bicarbonate market, there are several relatively larger companies across the globe, such as Solvay, Church & Dwight, Natural Soda, Novacarb, Tata Chemicals, FMC Corporation Inner Mongolia Yuanxing, Yuhua Chemical, Qingdao Soda Ash, Haohua Honghe Chemical, Hailian Sanyii, and Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry. And their plants mainly distribute in USA and China.

Growth in consumption of bicarb has slowed from the rapid rate seen during last five years. The reasons for this slower growth include reduced consumption in detergents with the switch to liquid formulations in North America and Western Europe, the near completion of replacement in flue gas treatment uses, and more recently, the slowdown of the Chinese economy.

The global Sodium Bicarbonate market is valued at 1620 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sodium Bicarbonate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Bicarbonate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Church & Dwight

Natural Soda

Novacarb

Tata Chemicals

FMC Corporation

Natrium Products

Tosoh Corporation

Asahi

Inner Mongolia Yuanxing

Yuhua Chemical

Qingdao Soda Ash

Haohua Honghe Chemical

Hailian Sanyii

Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry

Lengshuijiang Xianhe Chemical

Shandong Haihua Group

Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical

Inner Mongolia Ortork Banner Shuangxin Chemical

Lianyungang Doda Ash

Xuyue

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Technical grade

Medical grade

Food grade

Segment by Application

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemicals Industry

Flue Gas Treatment

