Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market Analysis & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sodium-bicarbonate-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019
Sodium Bicarbonate is a chemical compound with the formula NaHCO3. It is a salt composed of sodium ions and bicarbonate ions. Sodium bicarbonate is used in a wide range of applications including food, feed, pharmaceuticals, air pollution control, personal care products, etc.
The technical barriers of sodium bicarbonate are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In sodium bicarbonate market, there are several relatively larger companies across the globe, such as Solvay, Church & Dwight, Natural Soda, Novacarb, Tata Chemicals, FMC Corporation Inner Mongolia Yuanxing, Yuhua Chemical, Qingdao Soda Ash, Haohua Honghe Chemical, Hailian Sanyii, and Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry. And their plants mainly distribute in USA and China.
Growth in consumption of bicarb has slowed from the rapid rate seen during last five years. The reasons for this slower growth include reduced consumption in detergents with the switch to liquid formulations in North America and Western Europe, the near completion of replacement in flue gas treatment uses, and more recently, the slowdown of the Chinese economy.
The global Sodium Bicarbonate market is valued at 1620 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sodium Bicarbonate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Bicarbonate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Solvay
Church & Dwight
Natural Soda
Novacarb
Tata Chemicals
FMC Corporation
Natrium Products
Tosoh Corporation
Asahi
Inner Mongolia Yuanxing
Yuhua Chemical
Qingdao Soda Ash
Haohua Honghe Chemical
Hailian Sanyii
Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry
Lengshuijiang Xianhe Chemical
Shandong Haihua Group
Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical
Inner Mongolia Ortork Banner Shuangxin Chemical
Lianyungang Doda Ash
Xuyue
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Technical grade
Medical grade
Food grade
Segment by Application
Feed Industry
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Chemicals Industry
Flue Gas Treatment
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sodium-bicarbonate-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.