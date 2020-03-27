In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sodium-benzenesulfinate-market-sizes-2019



Sodium benzenesulfinate, a white crystalline powder, is easily soluble in water and inflammable. It can be used in photosensitive material of photo and as intermediate in pharmacy.

Sodium benzenesulfinate, a white crystalline powder, is usually used as pharma intermediate during the medicine synthesis. Also, it can be used in other industries, such as photo-taking industry, plastic industry and so on.

Among those applications, demand from pharma industry accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 61.98% in 2015.

Due to various factors, such as manufacturing cost, environment issues, etc. Some companies exited the market one after the other in the past few years. In fact, China has become the major production base of sodium benzenesulfinate, few companies in other regions produce the product. In 2015, China’ sodium benzenesulfinate production reached to 3487 MT, holding about 84.82% market share globally.

As for consumption, China, Europe, India are the major consumers. The three regions consumed about 2488 MT, 580 MT and 463 MT respectively, with a total consumption share of 85.91% in 2015.

Considering the current status, information revealed that the sodium benzenesulfinate market is not promising. Market insiders think that the sodium benzenesulfinate industry will be unlikely to surge in the coming few years, no matter from the production aspect or demand aspect. The sodium benzenesulfinate will continue to be soft during the period of 2017-2022 with the GACR of 1.62%.

The global Sodium Benzenesulfinate market is valued at 24 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 22 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sodium Benzenesulfinate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Benzenesulfinate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Household-use Chemicals

Best

Huihong

Organica Feinchemie GmbH Wolfen

Huadao Chloride Factory

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharma Grade

Photo Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Pharma Industry

Photo-taking Industry

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sodium-benzenesulfinate-market-sizes-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com