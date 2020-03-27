Global Sodium Benzenesulfinate Market Sizes 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sodium benzenesulfinate, a white crystalline powder, is easily soluble in water and inflammable. It can be used in photosensitive material of photo and as intermediate in pharmacy.
Sodium benzenesulfinate, a white crystalline powder, is usually used as pharma intermediate during the medicine synthesis. Also, it can be used in other industries, such as photo-taking industry, plastic industry and so on.
Among those applications, demand from pharma industry accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 61.98% in 2015.
Due to various factors, such as manufacturing cost, environment issues, etc. Some companies exited the market one after the other in the past few years. In fact, China has become the major production base of sodium benzenesulfinate, few companies in other regions produce the product. In 2015, China’ sodium benzenesulfinate production reached to 3487 MT, holding about 84.82% market share globally.
As for consumption, China, Europe, India are the major consumers. The three regions consumed about 2488 MT, 580 MT and 463 MT respectively, with a total consumption share of 85.91% in 2015.
Considering the current status, information revealed that the sodium benzenesulfinate market is not promising. Market insiders think that the sodium benzenesulfinate industry will be unlikely to surge in the coming few years, no matter from the production aspect or demand aspect. The sodium benzenesulfinate will continue to be soft during the period of 2017-2022 with the GACR of 1.62%.
The global Sodium Benzenesulfinate market is valued at 24 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 22 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sodium Benzenesulfinate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Benzenesulfinate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Household-use Chemicals
Best
Huihong
Organica Feinchemie GmbH Wolfen
Huadao Chloride Factory
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pharma Grade
Photo Grade
Others
Segment by Application
Pharma Industry
Photo-taking Industry
Others
