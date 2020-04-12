In this report, the Global Sodium Aluminate Trends and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sodium Aluminate Trends and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sodium aluminate is a kind of inorganic compound and an important chemical commodity. The existing forms include solid and liquid. Sodium aluminate has broad range of uses. Major applications include use in water and wastewater treatment applications, in papermaking, surface treatment in titanium dioxide manufacturing applications, as a raw material in zeolite and catalyst manufacturing, and as additives in cement and concrete, etc.

The technical barriers of sodium aluminate are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Finland and USA. The key companies in sodium aluminate market include Kemira, GEO, Usalco, Lier Chemical, Tongjie Chemical, Hangzhou Yunhe, Holland Company, Nordisk Aluminat, and Carus Group.

Sodium aluminate is widely used in water and wastewater treatment industry within the scope of the globe, rapidly spread of paper making industry, cement, concrete and titanium dioxide industry, and many others. In 2015，sodium aluminate for water treatment and papermaking application occupied more than 52% of total amount. The expansion of the application in water and wastewater treatment industry and other industrial consumption is driving the market growth, and resulting in supporting the growth of this market over forecast period. Sodium aluminate industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The global Sodium Aluminate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sodium Aluminate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Aluminate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemira

GEO

Usalco

Lier Chemical

Tongjie Chemical

Hangzhou Yunhe

Holland Company

Nordisk Aluminat

Carus Group

GAC Chemical

Coogee Chemicals

ICL Performance Products

Alumina

Dequachim

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid Sodium Aluminate

Liquid Sodium Aluminate

Segment by Application

Paper Industry

Water Treatment

Cement Additives

Titanium Dioxide Industry

