Global Soda Water Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Soda Water in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Soda Water in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Soda Water market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Soda Water include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Soda Water include
Coca-Cola
Cott
Danone
Dr. Pepper Snapple
Nestle
PepsiCo
A.G. Barr
Crystal Geyser
Sparkling Ice
Tempo Beverages
Vintage
VOSS of Norway
Market Size Split by Type
Natural Soda Water
Blending Soda Water
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarket
Beverage Store
Online Store
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
…
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Soda Water market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Soda Water market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Soda Water manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Soda Water with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Soda Water submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Soda Water Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Soda Water Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Natural Soda Water
1.4.3 Blending Soda Water
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Soda Water Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Supermarket
1.5.3 Beverage Store
1.5.4 Online Store
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Soda Water Market Size
2.1.1 Global Soda Water Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Soda Water Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Soda Water Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Soda Water Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Soda Water Revenue by Regions
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Coca-Cola
11.1.1 Coca-Cola Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soda Water
11.1.4 Soda Water Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Cott
11.2.1 Cott Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soda Water
11.2.4 Soda Water Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Danone
11.3.1 Danone Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soda Water
11.3.4 Soda Water Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple
11.4.1 Dr. Pepper Snapple Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soda Water
11.4.4 Soda Water Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Nestle
11.5.1 Nestle Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soda Water
11.5.4 Soda Water Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 PepsiCo
11.6.1 PepsiCo Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soda Water
11.6.4 Soda Water Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 A.G. Barr
11.7.1 A.G. Barr Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soda Water
11.7.4 Soda Water Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Crystal Geyser
11.8.1 Crystal Geyser Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soda Water
11.8.4 Soda Water Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Sparkling Ice
11.9.1 Sparkling Ice Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soda Water
11.9.4 Soda Water Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Tempo Beverages
11.10.1 Tempo Beverages Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soda Water
11.10.4 Soda Water Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Vintage
11.12 VOSS of Norway
Continued…..
