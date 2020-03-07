Global Soda Ash market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Soda Ash Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.

Global Soda Ash market 2019-2025

Soda ash is progressively being used as a fluxing agent to lower the melting point of the furnace, which is required to melt silica. The utilization of soda ash has reduced the overall energy consumption in glass manufacturing industries; the demand for flat glass and container glass will continue to be significant in upcoming years. Container glass is also being increasingly used in food and beverage and pharmaceutical packaging industries, thereby generating significant traction in the market. There has been a substantial rise in production of glass over the past few years owing to high demand from automotive, and building and construction industries.

Apart from glass manufacturing, soda ash is also used for the manufacturing of a number of chemicals such as sodium silicate, sodium bicarbonate and percarbonate, and sodium chromate and dichromate. It is also used for the manufacturing of dyes, coloring agents, adhesives and sealants, amongst others. Manufacturing of pulp in the paper and pulp industry also consumes soda ash on a large scale.

Global Soda Ash market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Soda Ash.

The key players covered in this study

Solvay SA

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Ciner Group

Nirma Ltd.

GHCL Ltd.

DCW Ltd.

Genesis Energy LP

CIECH SA

Soda Sanayii AS

Huanghua Tianxin chemical industry Co., LTD

Bashkir soda company

Semnan Soda Ash Co.(SSACO)

ICI Pakistan Ltd.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Soda Ash are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Light

Dense

Market segment by Application, split into

Glass and Ceramics

Soaps and Detergents

Paper and Pulp

Metallurgy

Chemicals

Water Treatment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Soda Ash Manufacturers

Soda Ash Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Soda Ash Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Soda Ash market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Soda Ash market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Soda Ash market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Soda Ash manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Soda Ash with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Soda Ash submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Soda Ash Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Stationary Soda Ash s

1.4.3 Trailer-Type Soda Ash s

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Soda Ash Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants

1.5.3 Chemical Plants

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Soda Ash Market Size

2.2 Soda Ash Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Soda Ash Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Soda Ash Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Soda Ash Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Soda Ash Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Soda Ash Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Soda Ash Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Soda Ash Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Soda Ash Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Soda Ash Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Soda Ash Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Soda Ash Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Soda Ash Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Soda Ash Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Soda Ash Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Soda Ash Market Size by Application

………………………………

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

