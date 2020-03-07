Global Soda Ash market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Soda Ash Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.
Global Soda Ash market 2019-2025
Soda ash is progressively being used as a fluxing agent to lower the melting point of the furnace, which is required to melt silica. The utilization of soda ash has reduced the overall energy consumption in glass manufacturing industries; the demand for flat glass and container glass will continue to be significant in upcoming years. Container glass is also being increasingly used in food and beverage and pharmaceutical packaging industries, thereby generating significant traction in the market. There has been a substantial rise in production of glass over the past few years owing to high demand from automotive, and building and construction industries.
Apart from glass manufacturing, soda ash is also used for the manufacturing of a number of chemicals such as sodium silicate, sodium bicarbonate and percarbonate, and sodium chromate and dichromate. It is also used for the manufacturing of dyes, coloring agents, adhesives and sealants, amongst others. Manufacturing of pulp in the paper and pulp industry also consumes soda ash on a large scale.
Global Soda Ash market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Soda Ash.
The key players covered in this study
Solvay SA
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Ciner Group
Nirma Ltd.
GHCL Ltd.
DCW Ltd.
Genesis Energy LP
CIECH SA
Soda Sanayii AS
Huanghua Tianxin chemical industry Co., LTD
Bashkir soda company
Semnan Soda Ash Co.(SSACO)
ICI Pakistan Ltd.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Soda Ash are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Light
Dense
Market segment by Application, split into
Glass and Ceramics
Soaps and Detergents
Paper and Pulp
Metallurgy
Chemicals
Water Treatment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Soda Ash Manufacturers
Soda Ash Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Soda Ash Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Soda Ash market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Soda Ash market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Soda Ash market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Soda Ash manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Soda Ash with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Soda Ash submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
