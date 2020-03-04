Global Social Media Security market Outlook – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Social Media Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Global Social Media Security market 2019-2025

Social media security is the process of analyzing dynamic social media data in order to protect against security and business threats.

Every industry faces a unique set of risks on social, many of which have put organizations in the press or at the center of controversy. Whether it’s blocking targeted phishing attacks, protecting corporate accounts from compromise, fighting fraud or defending against scams and impersonating accounts, social media security is critical for modern business success.

In 2018, the global Social Media Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Social Media Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Media Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sophos

Trend Micro

Symantec

Micro Focus

CA Technologies (Veracode)

ZeroFox

RiskIQ

SolarWinds

Digital Shadows

Proofpoint

KnowBe4

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Media Security are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Market segment by Application, split into

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Social Media Security Manufacturers

Social Media Security Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Social Media Security Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Social Media Security market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Social Media Security market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Social Media Security market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Social Media Security manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Social Media Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Social Media Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1.4 Market by Type

