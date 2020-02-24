Global Smartwatch Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Smartwatch Market:

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Smartwatch Market. The report analyzes the Smartwatch Market by Product Type of Smartwatch (Extension, Standalone and Classic/Hybrid), By Operating System (WatchOS, WearOS, Tizen, RTOS, and Others), and By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). The Smartwatch market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and Australia) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Smartwatch Market – Analysis By Product Type (Extension, Standalone, Hybrid), By OS (WatchOS, WearOS, Tizen, RTOS), By Application (Fitness, Lifestyle), By Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): World Market Review and Forecast to 2024 – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia)”, the global Smartwatch market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 18.44% during 2019 – 2024.

The Extension Smartwatches has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by wider availability of options which adds flexibility in decision making with its increasing usage in segments such as Fitness, Healthcare, Personal assistance etc. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Smartwatch market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include increasing tech-savvy population, rising pool of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes and growing popularization of health and fitness to maintain healthy lifestyle.

The report titled “Global Smartwatch Market – Analysis By Product Type (Extension, Standalone, Hybrid), By OS (WatchOS, WearOS, Tizen, RTOS), By Application (Fitness, Lifestyle), By Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): World Market Review and Forecast to 2024 – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia)” has covered and analyzed the potential of global smartwatch market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smartwatch market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Smartwatch Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Smartwatch Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type (Extension, Standalone, Classic/Hybrid)

• By Operating System (WatchOS, WearOS, Tizen, RTOS and Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Regional Smartwatch Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type (Extension, Standalone, Classic/Hybrid)

• By Operating System (WatchOS, WearOS, Tizen, RTOS and Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)

Country Analysis – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Smartwatch Market – Size and Growth

• By Product Type (Extension, Standalone, Classic/Hybrid)

• By Operating System (WatchOS, WearOS, Tizen, RTOS and Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Apple, Sony Corporation, Fossil Group, Xiaomi Corporation, TomTom International, Samsung, Garmin Ltd, Fitbit and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Smartwatch Market: Product Outlook

5. Global Smartwatch Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Volume (2014-2018)

5.3 By Value (2019-2024)

5.4 By Volume (2019-2024)

6. Global Smartwatch Market: Segment Analysis

11. Pricing Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1 Market Drivers

12.2 Market Restraints

12.3 Market Trends

13. Porter Five Analysis

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Company Profiles

15.1 Apple

15.2 Fitbit

15.3 Garmin Ltd.

15.4 Xiaomi Corporation

15.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

15.6 Samsung

15.7 Sony Corporation

15.8 TomTom International

15.9 Fossil Group

Continuous…

