Global Smartphone and Tablet Case and Covers Market Size and Growth Forecast To 2024

The global smartphone and tablet case and cover market is driven by the growing adoption of smartphone and tablets. The growths of e-commerce in the developing countries, has turned the smartphone and tablet case and cover market, from a niche market to a booming multi-billion market.

Based on the material, the global smart phone case and cover market cab be broadly classified as leather made case and cover, synthetic case, and cover. Based on the type, the global smartphone and tablet case and cover market can be segmented as smartphone case and cover, tablet case and cover. On the basis end users, the global smartphone and tablet market can be broadly classified as phone owners, android owners, blackberry owners, and others.

The smartphone and tablet cases and cover market is expected to grow with the product innovation in terms of design and safety features, during the forecast period.. The leather made smartphone and tablet cases are expected to witness higher growth, during the forecast period mainly due to the growing number premium smartphones and tablet owners in the developing market. The cases and covers for ipads and iphones are expected to be grow at the highest rate, during the forecast period.

The short product life cycle of premium smartphone and tablet is hindering the growth of the smartphone and tablet cases and covers market. Moreover, cases and covers manufacturers’ dependency on design and market of smartphone and tablet manufacturer, poses significant challenge in life cycle assessment of cases and covers.

Asia Pacific has been the largest smartphone and tablet cover and cases market in the world, followed by Europe. The presence of large number of smartphone and tablet users in Asia Pacific region, is the predominant driver of the smartphone and tablet cover and cases market. China followed by India, are the two largest and fastest growing regional markets for smartphone and tablets in the world. The market of smartphone and tablet in developed countries are showing some indication of maturity, while the shipments of smart phone and tablets in Europe and North America remains fairly constant during the last few years.

