Global Smartphone 3D Camera Market to Reach $2028.8 million with 46.5% CAGR Forecast to 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smartphone 3D Camera market is estimated at $140 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $2028.8 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 46.5% from 2015 to 2022. The market has been growing its popularity more among present generation youth due to its latest features such as live sensing of the object, clarity and HD performance. High cost of smartphones is restraining this market in the upcoming years. Innovation of new features in smartphones are the key opportunity for the market.

In the market, the 8-16MP segment is the most selected resolution by the consumers and is the highest growing segment due to less price with good resolution of photos. Asia-Pacific region is largest opportunity market. The increasing practice of smartphone and increase in purchasing power of consumers is driving the market growth. In Asia Pacific countries such as China and India, the people using smartphones are more than 800 million users, according to World Bank. Further, most of the smart phone vendors start their smartphones manufacturing units in countries such as China, Japan, and Taiwan.

Some of the key players in the market are Sharp Corporation, Soft Kinetic, SONY Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Pelican imaging, Toshiba Group, PMD Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Panasonic Corporation.

Technologies Covered:

• Time-of-Flight (TOF)

• Stereoscopic Camera

Resolutions Covered:

• Below 8MP

• 8-16MP

• Above 16MP

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

…….

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Sharp Corporation

9.2 Soft Kinetic

9.3 SONY Corporation

9.4 Infineon Technologies

9.5 Pelican imaging

9.6 Toshiba Group

9.7 PMD Technologies

9.8 Microsoft Corporation

9.9 Intel Corporation

9.10 Samsung Electronics

9.11 LG Electronics

9.12 Panasonic Corporation

