Global Smart weight, body composition & BMI scale Market Research Report 2018

Global Smart weight, body composition & BMI scale Market to reach USD 335.71 million by 2025.

Global Smart weight, body composition & BMI scale Market valued approximately USD 193.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factors of Smart weight, body composition & BMI scale are increasing health consciousness, increasing interest towards fitness activities and government initiatives promoting fitness which boost the growth of Smart weight, body composition & BMI scale Market. The major restraining factor of Global Smart weight, body composition & BMI scale Market is high cost of the products. Moreover, the increasing number of fitness centers and growing consumer preference for healthy lifestyles in various region will supplement the growth of the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market. Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales are used to measure the users’ weight, BMI, and body composition (including body-fat percentage). By working in relation with health apps, smart scales activates users to track their weight over time. Most of the devices are featured by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, enabling the user to send the output data to the cloud or to their smartphones. There are many benefits of Smart weight, body composition & BMI scale are body composition scale provides the convenience of being able to measure your weight any time you want, it has consistency, due to you can weight yourself and track it daily and it added more features due to technological advancement & innovations.

The regional analysis of Global Smart weight, body composition & BMI scale Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. This market will witness steady growth in this region due to the increasing interest towards fitness activities. Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Wi-Fi

 Bluetooth

By Application:

 Household

 Gym

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Fitbit, Garmin, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, Under Armour, Xiaomi and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Smart weight, body composition & BMI scale Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

