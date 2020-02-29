Global Smart Wearables Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2021

Summary:

Introduction

The global market for smart wearables is projected to cross US$ 30 Billion by 2020. Initially, the adoption of these devices was confined to developed countries because of the high cost. However, with the decline in cost, vendors have shifted their focus to developing countries to increase their revenue and market base. The factors like growing IT spending, rising health concerns, growing popularity of smart wearables among consumers, an expanding smartphone user base globally, coupled with continuously declining prices of smart wearables are anticipated to propel demand for different types of smart wearables during the over the next six years.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The smartwatches segment captured maximum share of the smart wearables market in 2015.

Wearables suppliers are looking beyond the smart watches, focusing on hearables, which they see as the next big growth area in the smart wearables market.

With growing adoption and rising disposable income levels, the smart wearable categories such as smart glasses and sports and fitness are also expected to gain significant pace through 2021.

It is anticipated that the global sports clothing market will reach around US$ XXX Million by 2021.

The global smart glasses market is expected to reach nearly US$ XX Million by 2021.

The personal medical and assisted living market is likely to surpass US$ XXX Million mark by 2021.

The combined market for global kids and pets wearables is likely to cross US$ 1 Billion mark by 2021.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast to 2021 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Wearables Market. This 85 Page report with 44 Figures and 2 Tables has been analyzed from 3 viewpoints:

Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast (2014 – 2021) Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast – By Segment (2014 – 2021) Global Smart Wearables Market – Growth Drivers and Challenge

Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast – By Segment

Sports and Fitness Wearables

Smart Activity Devices

Sports Clothing

Hearables

Personal Medical and Assisted Living

Tricorder Based Products

Personal Emergency Response System

Traditional Connected Personal Medical Devices

Kids and Pets Wearables

Baby Monitors

Child Trackers

Connected Pet Accessories

Fashion Wearables

Augmented Reality Wearables

Smart Glasses

Smart Camera

Gesture Recognition

Smart Watches

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast to 2021 Global Smart Wearables Market Share and Forecast – By Segment (2014 – 2021) Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast – By Segment (2014 – 2021)

……………..

List of Figures:

Figure 2-1: Global – Smart Wearables Market (Million US$), 2014 – 2015

Figure 2-2: Global – Forecast for Smart Wearables Market (Million US$), 2016 – 2021

Figure 4-1: Global – Sports and Fitness Wearables Market (Million US$), 2014 – 2015

Figure 4-2: Global – Forecast for Sports and Fitness Wearables Market (Million US$), 2016 – 2021

Figure 4-3: Global – Relative Price of Branded and Low Cost OEM Wristbands (US$), 2014 – 2015

Figure 4-4: Global – Forecast for Relative Price of Branded and Low Cost OEM Wristbands (US$), 2016 – 2021

Figure 4-5: Global – Smart Activity Devices Market (Million US$), 2014 – 2015

Figure 4-6: Global – Forecast for Smart Activity Devices Market (Million US$), 2016 – 2021

Figure 4-7: Global – Sports Clothing Market (Million US$), 2014 – 2015

