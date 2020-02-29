Global Smart Wearables Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2021

Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Smart Wearables Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
The global market for smart wearables is projected to cross US$ 30 Billion by 2020. Initially, the adoption of these devices was confined to developed countries because of the high cost. However, with the decline in cost, vendors have shifted their focus to developing countries to increase their revenue and market base. The factors like growing IT spending, rising health concerns, growing popularity of smart wearables among consumers, an expanding smartphone user base globally, coupled with continuously declining prices of smart wearables are anticipated to propel demand for different types of smart wearables during the over the next six years.
@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/882857-global-smart-wearables-market-and-forecast-to-2021-one
Key Highlights of the Report:
The smartwatches segment captured maximum share of the smart wearables market in 2015.
Wearables suppliers are looking beyond the smart watches, focusing on hearables, which they see as the next big growth area in the smart wearables market.
With growing adoption and rising disposable income levels, the smart wearable categories such as smart glasses and sports and fitness are also expected to gain significant pace through 2021.
It is anticipated that the global sports clothing market will reach around US$ XXX Million by 2021.
The global smart glasses market is expected to reach nearly US$ XX Million by 2021.
The personal medical and assisted living market is likely to surpass US$ XXX Million mark by 2021.
The combined market for global kids and pets wearables is likely to cross US$ 1 Billion mark by 2021.
iGATE RESEARCH report titled Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast to 2021 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Wearables Market. This 85 Page report with 44 Figures and 2 Tables has been analyzed from 3 viewpoints:
- Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast (2014 – 2021)
- Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast – By Segment (2014 – 2021)
- Global Smart Wearables Market – Growth Drivers and Challenge
Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast – By Segment
- Sports and Fitness Wearables
Smart Activity Devices
Sports Clothing
- Hearables
- Personal Medical and Assisted Living
Tricorder Based Products
Personal Emergency Response System
Traditional Connected Personal Medical Devices
- Kids and Pets Wearables
Baby Monitors
Child Trackers
Connected Pet Accessories
- Fashion Wearables
- Augmented Reality Wearables
Smart Glasses
Smart Camera
Gesture Recognition
- Smart Watches
@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3509901-global-electrolytic-tinplate-coil-market-research-report-2019
Table of Contents
- Executive Summary
- Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast to 2021
- Global Smart Wearables Market Share and Forecast – By Segment (2014 – 2021)
- Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast – By Segment (2014 – 2021)
……………..
List of Figures:
Figure 2-1: Global – Smart Wearables Market (Million US$), 2014 – 2015
Figure 2-2: Global – Forecast for Smart Wearables Market (Million US$), 2016 – 2021
Figure 4-1: Global – Sports and Fitness Wearables Market (Million US$), 2014 – 2015
Figure 4-2: Global – Forecast for Sports and Fitness Wearables Market (Million US$), 2016 – 2021
Figure 4-3: Global – Relative Price of Branded and Low Cost OEM Wristbands (US$), 2014 – 2015
Figure 4-4: Global – Forecast for Relative Price of Branded and Low Cost OEM Wristbands (US$), 2016 – 2021
Figure 4-5: Global – Smart Activity Devices Market (Million US$), 2014 – 2015
Figure 4-6: Global – Forecast for Smart Activity Devices Market (Million US$), 2016 – 2021
Figure 4-7: Global – Sports Clothing Market (Million US$), 2014 – 2015
@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/882857-global-smart-wearables-market-and-forecast-to-2021-one
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)