Global Smart Water Management Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.

Scope of the Report:

With the development of network technology, especially the rise of the Internet of things technology, new technology related to the smart water meter (terminal) emerges in an endless stream, mainly including: wireless or wired network technology, network communication protocol and routing technology, network access technology, data security and reliability technology, data acquisition and management technology, automatic meter reading and selling water management system technology, etc.

The worldwide market for Smart Water Management is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.4% over the next five years, will reach 3490 million US$ in 2024, from 1950 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Smart Water Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sensus

Itron

Elster (Honeywell)

Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG

Landis+Gyr

Roper Industries(Neptune)

Siemens

Kamstrup

Jiangxisanchuan

Suntront Tech Co., LtdÂ

Badger Meter Inc

Iskraemeco

Arad Group(Master Meter)

Huizhong Instrumentation Co., LtdÂ

Zenner

Ningbo Water Meter

Market Segment by Type, covers

AMR Meters

AMI Meters

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Use

Commerical Use

Industrial Use

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Water Management product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smart Water Management, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smart Water Management in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Smart Water Management competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Smart Water Management breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Smart Water Management market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Water Management sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

