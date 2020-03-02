Global Smart TVs market 2025: Geographic Segmentation, Market Dynamics, Manufacturers Details and Future Growth Forecast

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Smart TVs Market Research Report 2019”.

Global Smart TVs market 2019-2025

Smart TV, also known as connected TV or hybrid TV, is a TV with internet capabilities or incorporated with a set-top box, which enables it to offer advanced connectivity and computing abilities. While the overall LCD TV market has reached a certain level of maturity and has been experiencing shipment declines in many regions, the emergence of 4K TVs is driving demand in developed markets as well as price-sensitive countries like China.

Global Market Outline: Smart TVs Market

The global Smart TVs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart TVs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart TVs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Smart TVs market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart TVs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

Sony

Apple

Haier Consumer Electronics Group

Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings

Intel

Koninklijke Philips

Logitech International

Microsoft

Onida Electronics

Sharp

TCL

TechniSat Digital

Xiaomi

Market size by Product

Android Systems

Windows Systems

Enterprises Own Systems

Other

Market size by End User

Household

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Smart TVs market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Smart TVs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart TVs market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Smart TVs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Smart TVs submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart TVs Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart TVs Market Size

2.2 Smart TVs Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Smart TVs Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart TVs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Smart TVs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Smart TVs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart TVs Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart TVs Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart TVs Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart TVs Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Smart TVs by Countries

6.2 North America Smart TVs by Product

6.3 North America Smart TVs by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart TVs by Countries

7.2 Europe Smart TVs by Product

7.3 Europe Smart TVs by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Smart TVs by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Smart TVs by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Smart TVs by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Smart TVs by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Smart TVs by Product

9.3 Central & South America Smart TVs by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Smart TVs by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Smart TVs by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Smart TVs by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Smart TVs Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Smart TVs Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Smart TVs Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Smart TVs Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

