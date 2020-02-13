Latest Update “Global Smart Transportation System Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

Global Smart Transportation System market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Transportation System.

This industry study presents the global Smart Transportation System market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Smart Transportation System production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;



The consumption of Smart Transportation System in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Accenture plc, Alstom SA, etc.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Accenture plc

Alstom SA

Cisco System Inc.

GE Transportation

IBM Corp.

Indra Sistemas SA

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Schneider Electric Co.

Siemens AG

Thales Group

– Smart Transportation System Breakdown Data by Type



Solutions

Services



– Smart Transportation System Breakdown Data by Application



Residential Area

Commercial

Public Facility

Others

– Smart Transportation System Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

– Smart Transportation System Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Smart Transportation System status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smart Transportation System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Transportation System :



History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Smart Transportation System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

