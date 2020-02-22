Global Smart Transportation Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global smart transportation market is expected to reach a CAGR of 19.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Solution (Traffic Management Solution, Passenger Information Solution, Smart Ticketing Solution, Parking Management Solution, Integrated Supervision Solution, Insurance Telematics Solution), Service (Cloud Services, Professional Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In solution, traffic management solution segment is highly used due to increasing demand for monitor various roadways as well as controlling traffic congestion. Because of this traffic management solution market is growing at the highest CAGR.

In service, cloud services segment are growing at the highest CAGR due to increasing demand for managing traffic control with the help of cloud based intelligent transportation systems.

In transportation, airways segment is growing with highest CAGR rate due to growing developments and high usage of smart technologies in areas such as North America, Europe and other regions.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global Smart Transportation market are listed below;

Kapsch Traffic Com

Gemalto NV

Thales Group

Alstom

Schneider Electric

Siemens Ltd.

MSR-Traffic

Cubic Corporation

WS ATKINS PLC

Cisco System, Inc.

Accenture

IBM

LG CNS

Indigo Group

Toshiba Corporation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 23

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 23

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 23

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET 23

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 24

1.5 LIMITATION 24

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 25

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 27

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 27

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE 28

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 29

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 29

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 30

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 33

2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 34

2.8 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 35

2.9 SECONDARY SOURCES 36

2.10 ASSUMPTIONS 36

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 37

3.1 DRIVERS 39

3.1.1 INCREASE IN URBANIZATION 39

3.1.2 RISING SMART CITY INITIATIVES BY THE GOVERNMENT 40

3.1.3 GROWTH IN TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE IN EMERGING MARKET 40

3.2 RESTRAINTS 41

3.2.1 ROAD NETWORK NEEDS LARGE DATABASE 41

3.2.2 HIGH CAPITAL INVESTMENT 41

3.3 OPPURTUNITY 42

3.3.1 INITIATION OF PARKING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 42

3.4 CHALLENGES 42

3.4.1 ABSENCE OF SECURE TRANSPORTATION 42

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 43

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 46

6 GLOBAL SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY SOLUTION 49

6.1 OVERVIEW 50

6.2 TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SOLUTION 52

6.2.1 SMART SIGNALING 52

6.2.2 ROUTE GUIDANCE 52

6.2.3 TOLL COLLECTION AND REVENUE MANAGEMENT 52

6.2.4 PREDICTIVE TRAFFIC ANALYTICS 53

6.3 PASSENGER INFORMATION SOLUTION 53

6.3.1 NETWORK CONNECTIVITY 53

6.3.2 MULTIMEDIA INFORMATION AND ENTERTAINMENT 53

6.4 SMART TICKETING SOLUTION 54

6.5 PARKING MANAGEMENT SOLUTION 54

6.5.1 TICKETING AND REVENUE MANAGEMENT 55

6.5.2 ACCESS CONTROL 55

6.5.3 AUTOMATED PARKING GUIDANCE AND SLOT MANAGEMENT 55

6.6 INTEGRATED SUPERVISION SOLUTION 56

6.7 INSURANCE TELEMATICS SOLUTION 57

7 GLOBAL SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY SERVICE 58

7.1 OVERVIEW 59

7.2 CLOUD SERVICES 61

7.3 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 62

7.3.1 INTEGRATION AND DEPLOYMENT 63

7.3.2 CONSULTING 63

7.3.3 SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE 63

8 GLOBAL SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY TRANSPORTATION MODE 64

8.1 OVERVIEW 65

8.2 RAILWAYS 67

8.3 ROADWAYS 68

8.4 AIRWAYS 69

8.5 WATERWAYS 70

9 GLOBAL SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 71

9.1 OVERVIEW 72

9.2 NORTH AMERICA 77

9.2.1 U.S. 83

9.2.2 CANADA 86

9.2.3 MEXICO 89

9.3 EUROPE 92

9.3.1 GERMANY 98

9.3.2 FRANCE 101

9.3.3 U.K. 104

9.3.4 ITALY 107

9.3.5 SPAIN 110

9.3.6 TURKEY 113

9.3.7 RUSSIA 116

9.3.8 BELGIUM 119

9.3.9 NETHERLANDS 122

9.3.10 SWITZERLAND 125

9.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 128

9.4 ASIA-PACIFIC 129

9.4.1 JAPAN 135

9.4.2 CHINA 138

9.4.3 SOUTH KOREA 141

9.4.4 INDIA 144

9.4.5 AUSTRALIA 147

9.4.6 SINGAPORE 150

9.4.7 THAILAND 153

9.4.8 MALAYSIA 156

9.4.9 INDONESIA 159

9.4.10 PHILIPPINES 162

9.4.11 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 165

9.5 SOUTH AMERICA 166

9.5.1 BRAZIL 172

9.5.2 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 175

9.6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 176

9.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA 182

9.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 185

10 GLOBAL SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 186

10.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; GLOBAL 186

10.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; NORTH AMERICA 187

10.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; EUROPE 188

10.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; ASIA-PACIFIC 189

11 COMPANY PROFILE 190

11.1 CISCO SYSTEM, INC. 190

11.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 190

11.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 190

11.1.3 COMPANY ANALYSIS 191

11.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 191

11.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 191

11.2 SIEMENS 192

11.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 192

11.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 192

11.2.3 COMPANY ANALYSIS 193

11.2.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 193

11.2.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 194

11.3 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 195

11.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 195

11.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 195

11.3.3 COMPANY ANALYSIS 196

11.3.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 196

11.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 196

11.4 THALES GROUP 197

11.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 197

11.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 197

11.4.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 198

11.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 199

11.5 TOSHIBA CORPORATION 200

11.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 200

11.5.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 200

11.5.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 201

11.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 201

Continune…

