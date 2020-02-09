Global Smart Toys Market 2018 – 2026 | Hasbro Inc., Sony Corporation, Jakks Pacific Inc., Mattel Inc., The Lego Group, Playmobil, Kid II Inc., KNex Industries Inc., Konami Corporation

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Smart Toys Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Smart Toys Market: Overview

This report on the smart toys market by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the data of the market on the basis of primary and secondary research, at the global and regional levels. The report provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the segments from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The global smart toys market report provides an in-depth and accurate analysis of market revenue across all the segments covered in the scope. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during the forecast period. The study provides a complete perspective about the smart toys market and expansion throughout the research study in terms of value (US$ Mn) across North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Moreover,the study explains the penetration of each market segment within various regions and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market.

The overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and trendsof the market. A market attractiveness analysis for every segment has been included in the report to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the smart toys market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Smart Toys Market: Scope of the Report

In terms of solutions, the report segments the market into toy type, interfacing device, technology, distribution channel, age group and geography. The toy type segment has been classified into app- enabled mechanical toys, voice/image recognition toys, screen less toys, toys-to-life, puzzles, and building games, and health tracking toys/ wearable. The interfacing device segment is categorized into smartphone-connected toys, tablet-connected toys, console-connected toys, and app-connected drones. Based on technology, the market is divided into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and RFID/ NFC. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into online market, specialty stores, and toy shops. The age group segment is divided into 2-5 years, 6-8 years, 8-12 years, teenagers, and adults. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global smart toys market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and key developments initiated by them in the global smart toys market. The comprehensive market estimates are a result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the global smart toys market expansion.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the global smart toys market and expansion trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies, financial information, and SWOT analysis under the company profiles section. Additionally, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the regional market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis provides analysis of bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global smart toys market. This study provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the global smart toys market, explaining the various participants including technology partners, raw material providers, and distribution channels of the value chain operating in the market.

Global Smart Toys Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usuallyreferred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the global smart toys market, across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basiswith industry expertsand participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Smart Toys Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart toys market. Key players profiled in the report include Hasbro Inc., Sony Corporation, Jakks Pacific Inc., Mattel Inc., The Lego Group, Playmobil, Kid II Inc., KNex Industries Inc., Konami Corporation, and Leapfrog Entertainment.

The global smart toys market is segmented as below:

Global Smart Toys Market, by Toy Type

– App- Enabled Mechanical Toys

– Voice/Image Recognition Toys

– Screenless Toys

– Toys-To-Life

– Puzzles and Building Games

– Health Tracking Toys/ Wearable

Global Smart Toys Market, by Interfacing Device

– Smartphone-Connected Toys

– Tablet-Connected Toys

– Console-Connected Toys

– App-Connected Drones

Global Smart Toys Market, byTechnology

– Wi-Fi

– Bluetooth

– RFID/ NFC

Global Smart Toys Market, by Distribution Channel

– Online Market

– Specialty Stores

– Toy Shops

Global Smart Toys Market, by Age Group

– 2-5 years

– 6-8 years

– 8-12 years

– Teenagers

– Adults

Global Smart Toys Market, by Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

