Global Smart Structures in Construction Market Future Growth, Industry Verticals, and Forecast to 2025

A smart structure is a system containing multifunctional parts that can perform sensing, control, and actuation; it is a primitive analogue of a biological body.

The market for smart structures in buildings, bridges and tunnels is about to take off as new business cases for deployment of smart structures begin to appear.

In 2018, the global Smart Structures in Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Structures in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Structures in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent

Arconic

Arkema

Teijin

Covestro

Toray

DowDuPont

Dynalloy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Heliatek

Honeywell

IBM

Johnson Controls

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Shape Memory Alloys

Piezoelectric Technology

Self-Cleaning and Self-Healing Technologies

Color-shifting and Light-Related Materials

Aerogels

Smart Materials for Self-Dimming Windows

Market segment by Application, split into

Buildings

Bridges

Tunnels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Structures in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Structures in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

