Global Smart Solar Market 2019 – Sensus USA, and Urban Green Energy and Silver Spring Networks

Market Research Future published a raw research report Global Smart Solar Market that contains the information from 2018 to 2023. The Global Smart Solar Market is expected to grow at 15.50% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Smart Solar Market Highlights

Smart solar facilitates various advantages to the end-use segments which install solar panels. For instance, smart solar geolocates the end-user site and provides a personal recommendation. Also, it helps the end users to save up to 70% of their electricity bills. Moreover, there are various kinds of solutions being provided by some of the key players including ground mounted solutions, roof top solutions, and off-grid systems, among others. Smart solar is a relatively a newer concept that uses the information and communication technologies to improve the efficiency of urban systems involving solar power.

Increasing adoption of green energy and the emergence of smart cities, a substantial rise in solar energy installation, and growing investments in smart grid are some of the major drivers of the smart solar market. In addition, increasing regulatory compliance and increasing number of solar energy projects are some of the factors driving the smart solar market. Smart buildings and home automation systems are some of key application areas that are witnessing a strong growth rate. Buildings are getting smarter and have embedded the technologies, including smart solar.

Competitive Dashboard

ABB (switzerland),

GE Power (us),

Itron Inc. (us),

Schneider Electric (France),

Echelon Corporation (US),

Silver Spring Networks Inc. (US),

Landis+GYR AG (switzerland),

Sensus USA, Inc. (US), and

Urban Green Energy (UGE) International (US).

Segmental Analysis:

The global smart solar market has been segmented based on device, solution, service, application, and end-user.

Global Smart Solar Market, By Device

Smart Solar Meters AMR Meters AMI Meters

Intelligrid

RFID

Global Smart Solar Market, By Solution

Asset Management

Network Monitoring

Analytics

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Remote Metering

Outage Management

Meter Data Management

Global Smart Solar Market, By Service

Consulting Services

System Integration and Deployment Services

Demand Response Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Global Smart Solar Market, By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Smart Solar Market, By End-Use

Government

Healthcare

Education

Utilities

Construction

Agriculture

Others

Global Smart Solar Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Scope of the Report

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps study the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global smart solar market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Primary Research

3.2. Secondary Research

3.3. Market Size Estimation

3.4. Forecast Model

3.5. List Of Assumptions

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Increasing Adoption Of Green Energy And The Emergence Of Smart Cities

4.1.2. Regulatory Compliance

4.2. Restraints

4.2.1. High Initial Cost

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1. Evolving Solar Industry

4.3.2. Increasing Environmental Awareness And Technological Evolution

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Threat Of New Entrants

4.4.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.4.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.4.5. Intensity Of Rivalry

4.5. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continued…….

