Global Smart Socks Market: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation

The global smart socks market is segmented into product type such as step counting socks, speed tracking socks and distance tracking socks. Among these segments, step counting socks segment is expected to occupy top position in overall smart socks market during the forecast period. Real time calculation solutions are mainly to increase the productivity. This factor can led to increase in growth of global smart socks market over the forecast period.

Global smart socks market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Factors such as increase in venous disorders and advancement in smart technologies are driving the growth of the global smart socks market. Moreover, an antimicrobial fabric, have moisture evaporation properties which is expected to garner noteworthy growth in global smart socks market over the forecast period.

North America dominated the overall smart socks market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Further, increasing geriatric population is expected to accelerate the growth of global smart socks market in North America. Europe smart socks market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Rising innovative and interdisciplinary technologies and products is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global smart socks market. Apart from this, advancement in smart technologies is believed to positively impact the growth of the global smart socks market in Asia Pacific.

Smart Socks for Diabetic Patients

Factor such as, increasing diabetic population within people of both type1 and type2 are expected to provide robust growth to the global smart socks market in the upcoming years. Apart from this, advancement in smart socks technologies for diabetic patients is anticipated to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. These factors are believed to bolster the growth of the global smart socks market.

Increasing Needs for Smart Socks

Increasing advancement in smart app regarding smart socks is anticipated the growth of global smart socks market over the forecast period. Factors such as, step counting while walking and speed tracking while running are anticipated to flourish the growth of global smart socks market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of smart socks and lack of awareness about smart socks is likely to dampen the growth of global smart socks market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Smart Socks Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global smart socks market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end user, by distribution channel, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global smart socks market which includes company profiling of Adidas Group, Nike Inc., Puma, Thai Socks Co. Ltd., ASICS Corporation, Renfro Corporation, Sensoria. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global smart socks market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

