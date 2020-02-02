Global Smart Sleep Tracking Device Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Smart Sleep Tracking Device Market: Introduction

Since the advent of wearable devices, major advancements have been made and additional features have been added to these wearable devices. One such feature is sleep tracking. Sleep tracking is the process of analyzing the sleep time to give beneficial insights for better health and sleep. Smart sleep tracking devices help an individual find a detailed breakdown of sleep stages in the form of simple graphs and also keep a track of the heart rate.

There are many benefits of using a smart sleep tracking device. For instance, smart sleep tracking devices allow one to know the time and duration of deep sleep and heart rate per section of time. Smart sleep tracking devices also have movement sensors, which tell about the movement of an individual while sleeping. Some smart sleep tracking devices are so specific that they also give information about the heart rate and sleep conversion rate on one side of the bed to the other side of the bed. That apart, smart sleep tracking devices also have many other beneficial features, such as sleep reminders, sleeping coaching and others. Smart sleep tracking devices also give detailed tracking of light, deep and REM sleep stages, compare sleep score against the average for people with similar age and gender and measure light, noise and temperature in the bedroom. Smart sleep tracking devices can be synchronized with a person’s breathing to play relaxing sounds through the phone.

Smart Sleep Tracking Device Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the smart sleep tracking device market is increasing awareness among people about the importance of keeping a check on health and sleep conditions. That apart, increase in disposable income globally, is also adding to the growth of the smart sleep tracking device market. With the increase in disposable income, people around the world are spending a lot on related solutions, one of them being smart sleep tracking devices. Another driver for the market is increase in sleeping disorders in the past few years.

One of the restraints for smart sleep tracking device market is the duplicity of these products which does not give the insights needed and also keeps a bad impression for the smart sleep tracking device. Other restraint for the smart sleep tracking device market is that it is expensive for the developing nations and is thus restricting its full-fledged usage in those regions.

Smart Sleep Tracking Device Market: Segmentation

The smart sleep tracking device market can be segmented on the basis of type, technology, distribution channel, pricing and region.

On the basis of type, the smart sleep tracking device market can be divided into:

Wearable Devices

Non-Wearable Devices

On the basis of technology, the smart sleep tracking device market can be segmented into:

Sensing Technology

Computing Technology

Display Technology

On the basis of distribution channel, the smart sleep tracking device market can be segmented into:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Retail

Sports Store

Others

On the basis of pricing, the Smart Sleep Tracking Device market can be segmented into:

Economy

Medium

Premium

Super-premium

Smart Sleep Tracking Device Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the smart sleep tracking device market are Emfit Ltd., ResMed., Beddit., Sleepace., Fitbit, Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Group, Garmin Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Philips Healthcare, SleepScore Labs, Re-Time Pty Ltd., Sleep Shepherd LLC., Misfit, Aliph Brands LLC, RESPeRATE and Others.